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Public services, rebuilt around

the people who depend on them

Thoughtworks + Google Public Sector
Google Cloud Back

Modernize what matters. Build what's next.

Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector help agencies modernize legacy systems, connect trusted data and scale responsible AI without starting from scratch.

 

Together, we combine composable architecture, cloud technology and engineering expertise to deliver more responsive public services with less risk.

Modernize what matters. Build what's next.

Thoughtworks and Google Public Sector help agencies modernize legacy systems, connect trusted data and scale responsible AI without starting from scratch.

 

Together, we combine composable architecture, cloud technology and engineering expertise to deliver more responsive public services with less risk.

From legacy complexity to composable outcomes

 

Built on a shared approach to modernization, our solutions help government agencies and higher education institutions connect existing systems, unlock the value of their data and deliver more intelligent, responsive experiences.

The composable agency: architecting the future of autonomous public service

Explore the thinking behind our approach to public sector modernization. The Composable Agency whitepaper outlines how modular capabilities, governed data and a supervised digital workforce can help agencies evolve existing systems and deliver more responsive services, with a practical 3/3/3 roadmap for getting started.

Read the whitepaper

A secure foundation, engineered for public service

 

Google Cloud provides the secure AI, data and cloud infrastructure. Thoughtworks brings the engineering, modernization and delivery expertise to put those capabilities to work in complex public sector environments. Together, we help agencies connect existing systems, accelerate innovation and scale responsible AI with confidence.

Built for outcomes, not just uptime

Simpler, more proactive services

 

Connect systems and services around people's needs, reducing repetitive applications and enabling coordinated support during important life events.

Modernization with less risk

 

Evolve legacy systems incrementally, reduce operational burden and enable secure data sharing without disruptive rip-and-replace programs.

Responsible AI, built on trust

 

Put AI to work with governed data, auditable decisions and human oversight for high-stakes services.

Faster time to value

 

Deliver improvements in focused 90-day increments, demonstrating measurable progress without waiting years for transformation.

 

Insights shaping the future of public service

Explore perspectives, practical guidance and real-world approaches to modernizing government. From connected citizen experiences to responsible AI, discover how we're helping public sector organizations turn emerging technologies into mission impact.

Frequently asked questions

  • Both solutions build on a shared approach to modernizing existing systems and connecting trusted data. Seamless Government Experience focuses on delivering simpler, more coordinated government services for citizens and agency employees. Agentic University helps higher education institutions use governed AI agents to improve student experiences, teaching, research and campus operations.

  • No. We wrap and evolve legacy systems incrementally, exposing capabilities as APIs and delivering value in stages.

  • Qualifying engagements may be eligible for Google Public Sector funding programs. Ask your Thoughtworks contact what your agency may qualify for.

  • Most engagements start with a focused workshop to map your highest-friction services and scope a practical roadmap.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.