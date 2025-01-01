How Agentic AI is transforming government services

Explore Agentic AI in government and its role in revolutionizing public sector digital transformation.

Agentic AI leverages goal-oriented, autonomous agents that can perceive, reason, and act semi-independently to accomplish complex workflows. Unlike traditional transactional systems, agentic frameworks break processes into orchestrated steps, enabling easier integration with legacy systems while delivering more personalized, conversational experiences.

This shift supports a move from rigid forms to adaptive, guided interfaces that help citizens discover, activate, and access services with ease.

Featuring expert insights from Richie Etwaru, CEO of Mobeus, Deon James, Head of GenAI Cohort Partner Engineering at Google, and Joe Murray, Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design at Thoughtworks, this discussion offers practical strategies for government AI transformation.

Learn how to leverage public sector artificial intelligence to address challenges of AI in government—from breaking data silos and managing data integration to ensuring data governance and enabling AI readiness in government operations.

Key topics include:

Citizen AI in action: Delivering personalized, citizen-focused public services.

Moving from transactional to conversational, guided interfaces using agentic UX layers to improve AI-driven citizen experiences.

Tackling technical barriers in government data integration with agentic frameworks that orchestrate workflows across multiple systems.

Crafting AI strategies for government agencies to achieve measurable impact and operational efficiency.

Whether you're a government leader, policymaker, technologist, or innovator, this discussion provides actionable guidance on using AI for digital government. Explore how agentic AI in public services is driving innovation, unlocking benefits, and building a foundation for truly citizen-centered solutions.