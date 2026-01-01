The Agentic University

From siloed systems to connected campus experiences

Universities are being asked to deliver simpler, more personalized experiences while preparing for an AI-enabled future. But decades of investment in SIS, LMS, ERP, research and departmental systems have created a complex technology estate that can't simply be replaced.

The answer isn't another wholesale transformation. It's modernization from within.

Thoughtworks helps universities turn existing systems, data and institutional knowledge into reusable capabilities that can support new AI-enabled experiences.