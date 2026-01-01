From siloed systems to connected campus experiences
Universities are being asked to deliver simpler, more personalized experiences while preparing for an AI-enabled future. But decades of investment in SIS, LMS, ERP, research and departmental systems have created a complex technology estate that can't simply be replaced.
The answer isn't another wholesale transformation. It's modernization from within.
Thoughtworks helps universities turn existing systems, data and institutional knowledge into reusable capabilities that can support new AI-enabled experiences.
Higher education needs a new operating model
Today’s university experience is often shaped by the structure of back-end systems rather than the needs of the people using them. At the same time, institutions are under pressure to deliver more personalized experiences and put AI to work responsibly.
Rising expectations
Students, faculty, researchers and administrators expect simpler, more personalized digital experiences.
Fragmented foundations
Critical data, workflows and institutional knowledge remain trapped across legacy systems and organizational silos.
The AI imperative
Universities need the infrastructure, governance and capabilities to move AI from isolated experiments into trusted, institution-wide use.
A practical path to an AI-ready university
Agentic University brings together AI infrastructure, legacy system modernization, connected data and knowledge, and governed AI agents to help universities create better experiences without replacing the systems they already depend on.
Our four-layer approach connects trusted university systems, data and institutional knowledge with governed AI, creating a foundation that can evolve with the institution and support new experiences for students, faculty, administrators and researchers.
How the Agentic University works
1. AI infrastructure and operations
Build the secure, scalable infrastructure needed to support AI across teaching, research and university operations, with the governance and cost controls to operate responsibly at campus scale.
2. Connected campus systems and data
Turn legacy SIS, LMS, ERP and other university systems into reusable capabilities, trusted data products and accessible institutional knowledge, making existing systems easier to connect, reuse and evolve.
3. Governed AI and agent orchestration
Give AI agents secure access to trusted university systems, data and capabilities so they can understand context and orchestrate actions across workflows, with the governance and oversight needed to operate responsibly.
4. AI-powered campus experiences
Bring these capabilities into the tools and workflows people already use, creating more connected, adaptive experiences for students, faculty, administrators and researchers.
Who the Agentic University serves
Student experience
Students get more tailored support across advising, course selection, academic progress and career readiness. Instead of navigating disconnected systems, they can access guided experiences that bring together the right information and actions in context.
Faculty experience
Faculty gain support for teaching and research through capabilities such as AI teaching assistants, contextual content support and research copilots. The goal is to reduce administrative burden and free up more time for mentorship, teaching quality and discovery.
Administrator experience
Administrative teams can use agent-assisted workflows for retention, enrollment, communications and resource planning. Because these experiences are connected to modular capabilities and governed data, they are easier to evolve and more consistent across the institution.
Researcher experience
Researchers can access better support for grant discovery, proposal drafting, experiment design and AI-enabled research workflows. Secure enclaves, high-throughput infrastructure and reusable research capabilities help move from idea to execution faster.
Move from legacy systems to an AI-ready campus.
Modernize from within. Connect fragmented systems, data and institutional knowledge to create more adaptive experiences for students, faculty, researchers and administrators, without replacing the systems your university already depends on.