Meet us a the World Aviation Festival 2025 in Lisbon!

We are a proud Silver Sponsor of the World Aviation Festival 2025, a premier conference and exhibition for the global aviation industry.

The event, held at FIL from October 7-9, is a key platform for networking and innovation, bringing together over 4,500 attendees and 600 speakers to discuss business models, technology, and sustainability.

Visit us at booth 1-222 to learn how we're shaping the future of aviation, or join our talk with LATAM Airlines on October 7.

See you in Lisbon!