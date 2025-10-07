Meet us a the World Aviation Festival 2025 in Lisbon!
We are a proud Silver Sponsor of the World Aviation Festival 2025, a premier conference and exhibition for the global aviation industry.
The event, held at FIL from October 7-9, is a key platform for networking and innovation, bringing together over 4,500 attendees and 600 speakers to discuss business models, technology, and sustainability.
Visit us at booth 1-222 to learn how we're shaping the future of aviation, or join our talk with LATAM Airlines on October 7.
See you in Lisbon!
Our conference session
10:15
Helene Carrer, Fernando Andrade, Robert Fischer
Ground Operations Stage
Speakers
Helene Carrer
Digital Transformation Director and Delivery Principal – Thoughtworks
Fernando Andrade
Digital Transformation Manager for Maintenance – LATAM Airlines