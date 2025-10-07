Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
World Aviation Festival 2025

October 7-9
Meet us a the World Aviation Festival 2025 in Lisbon!

 

We are a proud Silver Sponsor of the World Aviation Festival 2025, a premier conference and exhibition for the global aviation industry.

 

The event, held at FIL from October 7-9, is a key platform for networking and innovation, bringing together over 4,500 attendees and 600 speakers to discuss business models, technology, and sustainability.

 

Visit us at booth 1-222 to learn how we're shaping the future of aviation, or join our talk with LATAM Airlines on October 7.

 

See you in Lisbon!

Our conference session

October 07, 2025

10:15

Powering aircraft maintenance through digital transformation

Helene Carrer, Fernando Andrade, Robert Fischer

Ground Operations Stage

Speakers

Headshot of Helene Carrer

Helene Carrer

Digital Transformation Director and Delivery Principal – Thoughtworks

Headshot of Fernando Andrade

Fernando Andrade

Digital Transformation Manager for Maintenance – LATAM Airlines

Headshot Robert Fischer

Robert Fischer

Process and Systems Director – LATAM Airlines

Learn more about our aviation expertise.

