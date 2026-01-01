Legacy modernization for insurance: Discovery workshop

Is your core technology driving your innovation forward, or holding it back?
Many insurers know that legacy challenges are a constraint, but struggle to get buy-in for investments to modernize. Often, this is caused by poor articulation of legacy debt, an imbalance between business and tech benefits, or no cohesive narrative around the need to modernize.
This session brings Thoughtworks modernization experts together with your business and technology leadership to create practical approaches to tackle legacy challenges. Instead of funding high-risk replacements, this workshop helps you pivot toward a modernization path tied to business outcomes with a clear narrative for investment.
Justify your modernization
This workshop is for leaders seeking the best way forward for modernizing their legacy technology estate, ways to reduce modernization risks while delivering value early, or wanting to start right after repeated failures.
With our experts, you'll get:
Strategic alignment: On the scope of transformation to keep your business and technology goals in balance.
Clarity on legacy impact: With a grounded picture of how to modernize and an understanding of how the changing economics of software delivery alter the investment case.
Risk reduction: Identify potential critical risks and barriers to success before the building process begins.
You’ll leave with:
Alignment blueprint:
Documented alignment on the why, what and how of your transformation trajectory.
Risk reduction diagnostic:
Proactive risk reduction achieved by identifying domain-bound and technical pitfalls before building begins.
Investment case narrative:
A clear, cohesive narrative to use directly for internal investment and leadership buy-in.
AI-accelerated target candidates:
Prioritized value hypotheses identifying clear starting points for AI-accelerated modernizati
Book your discovery workshop
For leaders seeking the best way forward for modernizing their legacy technology estate. Secure your complimentary session and supercharge your modernization journey.