Legacy modernization for insurance: Discovery workshop

Is your core technology driving your innovation forward, or holding it back?



Many insurers know that legacy challenges are a constraint, but struggle to get buy-in for investments to modernize. Often, this is caused by poor articulation of legacy debt, an imbalance between business and tech benefits, or no cohesive narrative around the need to modernize.



This session brings Thoughtworks modernization experts together with your business and technology leadership to create practical approaches to tackle legacy challenges. Instead of funding high-risk replacements, this workshop helps you pivot toward a modernization path tied to business outcomes with a clear narrative for investment.



Justify your modernization



This workshop is for leaders seeking the best way forward for modernizing their legacy technology estate, ways to reduce modernization risks while delivering value early, or wanting to start right after repeated failures.



With our experts, you'll get:

