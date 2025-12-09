This executive dinner will challenge traditional governance models and explore how modern operating models and technology systems can become catalysts for growth and sustainable advantage. Together, we’ll examine decision frameworks that enable both speed and resilience.



Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Formalities: 6:00pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT

Venue: The Calile Hotel

Address: 48 James Street, Fortitude Valley

In today’s fast-moving economy, business and technology leaders face mounting pressure to innovate faster and more efficiently — all while managing rising costs, security demands, and the growing complexities introduced by AI, heightened competition, and evolving regulation.

Yet for many companies, traditional, centralised models for decision-making and system design have become strategic bottlenecks — slowing critical choices and stifling innovation where it’s needed most.

Join Andrew Harmel-Law, author and global advisor on modern architecture and organisational design, as he facilitates a leadership-level conversation on adaptability, autonomy, and speed.

You’ll gain actionable insights on how to:

Close the gap between strategy and delivery to unlock measurable impact

Drive speed and resilience through smarter, distributed decision-making

Empower teams with the autonomy and clarity to accelerate outcomes

Build adaptable systems and operating models that minimise risk and sustain change

Places are limited — early registration is recommended.