Digital Leaders Forum: Steering change at scale

This executive dinner will challenge traditional governance models and explore how modern operating models and technology systems can become catalysts for growth and sustainable advantage. Together, we’ll examine decision frameworks that enable both speed and resilience.


Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Formalities: 6:00pm to 9:00pm AEDT

Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT

Venue: The Calile Hotel

Address: 48 James Street, Fortitude Valley

 

In today’s fast-moving economy, business and technology leaders face mounting pressure to innovate faster and more efficiently — all while managing rising costs, security demands, and the growing complexities introduced by AI, heightened competition, and evolving regulation.

 

Yet for many companies, traditional, centralised models for decision-making and system design have become strategic bottlenecks — slowing critical choices and stifling innovation where it’s needed most.

 

Join Andrew Harmel-Law, author and global advisor on modern architecture and organisational design, as he facilitates a leadership-level conversation on adaptability, autonomy, and speed.

 

You’ll gain actionable insights on how to:

  • Close the gap between strategy and delivery to unlock measurable impact
  • Drive speed and resilience through smarter, distributed decision-making
  • Empower teams with the autonomy and clarity to accelerate outcomes
  • Build adaptable systems and operating models that minimise risk and sustain change

 

Places are limited — early registration is recommended.

Agenda

6:00pm to 6:30pm

Festive welcome and networking

Canapés and drinks on arrival

6:40pm

Welcome

Formalities commence

6:50pm

Facilitating change at scale: Rethinking decision architecture for resilience and speed

With Andrew Harmel-Law

 

Andrew will share insights from his work with organisations around the world that are reshaping both their operating models and technology architectures to deliver adaptability and pace — moving from rigid, centralised control to approaches that enable greater autonomy, clarity, and speed.

He’ll then lead an interactive discussion on how leaders can navigate complexity, modernise architecture, and create the conditions for faster, better decisions while keeping technology tightly aligned to business outcomes.

7:30pm

Dinner and discussion

Mains served

8:30pm

A toast to the festive season!

Dessert served

We invite you to stay on for a festive drink and continue connecting with peers in a relaxed setting.

Image of Andrew Harmel-Law

Andrew Harmel-Law

Tech Principal, Thoughtworks

Andrew Harmel-Law is a Tech Principal at Thoughtworks and the author of Facilitating Software Architecture. Drawing on deep experience in agile delivery, domain-driven design, and organisational transformation, he helps enterprises connect technology decisions with business strategy — building adaptive, resilient systems and teams that can thrive amid constant change.

 

A passionate advocate for open collaboration, Andrew is known for his practical insights into how culture, process and technology design intersect to drive innovation. Through his writing, mentoring and speaking, he champions decentralised, empowered ways of working that enable organisations to move faster, learn continuously and deliver lasting impact.

About the Digital Leaders Forum

In today’s fast-paced economy, being digital is just the baseline. Real success requires operating in Real-Time — using automated processes and data-driven decisions to respond instantly to opportunities and challenges while safeguarding customer trust. Thoughtworks' Digital Leaders Forum brings together senior business and technology leaders to explore how to master complexity, accelerate innovation, and create value through purposefully designed customer journeys and empowered employees. Through open discussions and shared insights, we uncover strategies to drive sustainable growth, manage risks, and seize opportunities by truly becoming a Real-Time Business.

Insights for Digital Leaders

