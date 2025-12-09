Digital Leaders Forum: Steering change at scale
This executive dinner will challenge traditional governance models and explore how modern operating models and technology systems can become catalysts for growth and sustainable advantage. Together, we’ll examine decision frameworks that enable both speed and resilience.
Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Formalities: 6:00pm to 9:00pm AEDT
Networking: 9:00pm to 10:00pm AEDT
Venue: The Calile Hotel
Address: 48 James Street, Fortitude Valley
In today’s fast-moving economy, business and technology leaders face mounting pressure to innovate faster and more efficiently — all while managing rising costs, security demands, and the growing complexities introduced by AI, heightened competition, and evolving regulation.
Yet for many companies, traditional, centralised models for decision-making and system design have become strategic bottlenecks — slowing critical choices and stifling innovation where it’s needed most.
Join Andrew Harmel-Law, author and global advisor on modern architecture and organisational design, as he facilitates a leadership-level conversation on adaptability, autonomy, and speed.
You’ll gain actionable insights on how to:
- Close the gap between strategy and delivery to unlock measurable impact
- Drive speed and resilience through smarter, distributed decision-making
- Empower teams with the autonomy and clarity to accelerate outcomes
- Build adaptable systems and operating models that minimise risk and sustain change
Places are limited — early registration is recommended.
Agenda
6:00pm to 6:30pm
Canapés and drinks on arrival
6:40pm
Formalities commence
6:50pm
With Andrew Harmel-Law
Andrew will share insights from his work with organisations around the world that are reshaping both their operating models and technology architectures to deliver adaptability and pace — moving from rigid, centralised control to approaches that enable greater autonomy, clarity, and speed.
He’ll then lead an interactive discussion on how leaders can navigate complexity, modernise architecture, and create the conditions for faster, better decisions while keeping technology tightly aligned to business outcomes.
7:30pm
Mains served
8:30pm
Dessert served
We invite you to stay on for a festive drink and continue connecting with peers in a relaxed setting.
Andrew Harmel-LawTech Principal, Thoughtworks
Andrew Harmel-Law is a Tech Principal at Thoughtworks and the author of Facilitating Software Architecture. Drawing on deep experience in agile delivery, domain-driven design, and organisational transformation, he helps enterprises connect technology decisions with business strategy — building adaptive, resilient systems and teams that can thrive amid constant change.
A passionate advocate for open collaboration, Andrew is known for his practical insights into how culture, process and technology design intersect to drive innovation. Through his writing, mentoring and speaking, he champions decentralised, empowered ways of working that enable organisations to move faster, learn continuously and deliver lasting impact.