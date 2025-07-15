Register now for free virtual pass to CDOIQ 2025!

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
July 15–17, 2025 | Boston & Virtual

19th Annual CDOIQ 2025 Symposium

 

Chief Data Officer and Information Quality Symposium 
The 19th annual MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality (CDOIQ) Symposium is taking place July 15–17, 2025 in Cambridge, MA.

 

Join us virtually at CDOIQ 2025! Thoughtworks is offering complimentary passes as part of our sponsorship. You can request your registration code using the form at the bottom of this page.

 

About the event

The Symposium is a key executive event for sharing and exchanging cutting edge ideas, content and discussions around data analytics, machine learning, data quality and data management. Presentations explore delivering mature data and analytics capabilities for ROI, including local organizational issues to global challenges, through case studies from industry, academic, financial, government and healthcare leaders.

Featured Sessions:

July 15, 2025

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM EST

Convergence of cloud, data and AI Ignites innovation at Gilead

Murali Vrihdachalam, Head of Cloud, Data and Analytics, Gilead Sciences

 

Discover how Gilead is harnessing traditional ML, generative AI, and agentic AI to drive measurable outcomes across R&D and operations. Learn how a unified platform and data mesh strategy are accelerating insights, collaboration and revenue growth — plus a look at what’s next in AI deployment and innovation at scale.

July 15, 2025

1:00 – 1:15 PM EST

Data modernization: Making data “AI ready”

John Spens, VP, Data Modernization

 

Taking generative AI solutions to production starts with transforming fragmented, low-quality, and siloed data into a governed, high-value asset ready for AI. This session unpacks the essential techniques for enhancing data quality, enabling real-time access, and integrating structured and unstructured data to fuel AI-driven insights and automation.

June 17, 2025

8:30 AM – 9:15 AM EST

Operationalizing generative AI at Gilead with the Gilead Enterprise Data & AI Platform

Nghi Ho, Sr. Director, Head of Data & AI Platform and Enterprise Data Governance, Gilead Sciences

 

Learn how Gilead Sciences is operationalizing Generative AI through its Enterprise Data & AI Platform. This session covers the shift from MLOps to LLMOps, integration of foundation models, and governance strategies that enable secure, scalable AI adoption — accelerating innovation across the enterprise.

