Register now for free virtual pass to CDOIQ 2025!

The 19th annual MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality (CDOIQ) Symposium is taking place July 15–17, 2025 in Cambridge, MA.
Join us virtually at CDOIQ 2025! Thoughtworks is offering complimentary passes as part of our sponsorship. You can request your registration code using the form at the bottom of this page.
About the event
The Symposium is a key executive event for sharing and exchanging cutting edge ideas, content and discussions around data analytics, machine learning, data quality and data management. Presentations explore delivering mature data and analytics capabilities for ROI, including local organizational issues to global challenges, through case studies from industry, academic, financial, government and healthcare leaders.
Featured Sessions:
10:15 AM – 11:00 AM EST
Murali Vrihdachalam, Head of Cloud, Data and Analytics, Gilead Sciences
Discover how Gilead is harnessing traditional ML, generative AI, and agentic AI to drive measurable outcomes across R&D and operations. Learn how a unified platform and data mesh strategy are accelerating insights, collaboration and revenue growth — plus a look at what’s next in AI deployment and innovation at scale.
1:00 – 1:15 PM EST
John Spens, VP, Data Modernization
Taking generative AI solutions to production starts with transforming fragmented, low-quality, and siloed data into a governed, high-value asset ready for AI. This session unpacks the essential techniques for enhancing data quality, enabling real-time access, and integrating structured and unstructured data to fuel AI-driven insights and automation.
8:30 AM – 9:15 AM EST
Nghi Ho, Sr. Director, Head of Data & AI Platform and Enterprise Data Governance, Gilead Sciences
Learn how Gilead Sciences is operationalizing Generative AI through its Enterprise Data & AI Platform. This session covers the shift from MLOps to LLMOps, integration of foundation models, and governance strategies that enable secure, scalable AI adoption — accelerating innovation across the enterprise.
Register now for free virtual pass to CDOIQ 2025!
Fill the following form out and get an email with the coupon code to register to join CDOIQ virtually for free