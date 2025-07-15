Register now for free virtual pass to CDOIQ 2025!

The 19th annual MIT Chief Data Officer and Information Quality (CDOIQ) Symposium is taking place July 15–17, 2025 in Cambridge, MA.

About the event

The Symposium is a key executive event for sharing and exchanging cutting edge ideas, content and discussions around data analytics, machine learning, data quality and data management. Presentations explore delivering mature data and analytics capabilities for ROI, including local organizational issues to global challenges, through case studies from industry, academic, financial, government and healthcare leaders.