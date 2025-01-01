Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
张玳
Alumni

张玳

Thoughtworks 中国区首席体验设计师，前创业者

曾服务于金融、物流、教育、电信、互联网等多个行业和领域的客户，并在 ScrumGathering、IxDC、CMDN、英特尔社会创新周等行业会议上做公开演讲，有着丰富的设计理论和实践经验。

 

译有《软件之道》、《精益创业实战》、《精益设计》、《互联网思维的公司》，著有《我们要自学》。

 