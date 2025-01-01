Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Camila Tartari Kaul
Alumni

Camila Tartari Kaul

employer brand manager

I like to consider myself a very hands-on, flexible, and passionate Thoughtworker. Someone who believes people can really change the world. Extremely open-minded, team player, and very humble too.

 

It's a bit hard to believe that over six years have gone by since I joined this organization. I have done so many different roles during this time, worked with insanely intelligent people, experienced a variety of different cultures, that I can tell you I have never been bored a day.

 