Camila Tartari Kaul employer brand manager

I like to consider myself a very hands-on, flexible, and passionate Thoughtworker. Someone who believes people can really change the world. Extremely open-minded, team player, and very humble too.

It's a bit hard to believe that over six years have gone by since I joined this organization. I have done so many different roles during this time, worked with insanely intelligent people, experienced a variety of different cultures, that I can tell you I have never been bored a day.