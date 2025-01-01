Caius Eugene Technical Lead

Caius is a Technical Lead within the Customer Experience, Product and Design service line at Thoughtworks UK, and is passionate about the intersection of design and emerging technology. He spent 10 years working within a wide range of industries developing cutting edge immersive technology, such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Serious Games.

Caius has also worked with a number of healthcare and health-tech organisations namely NHS Digital, NHS-X, The Christie, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, Xploro and ProReal. Prior to Thoughtworks, Caius led the development of Xploro, a health information platform that uses augmented reality, gameplay and artificial intelligence to deliver health information to young patients in a way which makes them feel empowered, engaged and informed.