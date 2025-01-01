Berke Sokhan Software DEVELOPER

I originally majored in aircraft electronics but my passion for creating systems of rules get the best of me, and I switched from hardware to software. This conscious decision also fueled my passion about my craft (a sneaky way to tell, "I am passionate about my craft..."?)

I have more than 10 years of experience designing and delivering software systems in a wide variety of domains including publishing, adverts, education, loyalty, payment, retail and recently healthcare.

I enjoy helping people transition to agile approaches for developing software and have fun doing it.