Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Berke Sokhan
Alumni

Berke Sokhan

Software DEVELOPER

I originally majored in aircraft electronics but my passion for creating systems of rules get the best of me, and I switched from hardware to software. This conscious decision also fueled my passion about my craft (a sneaky way to tell, "I am passionate about my craft..."?) 

 

I have more than 10 years of experience designing and delivering software systems in a wide variety of domains including publishing, adverts, education, loyalty, payment, retail and recently healthcare.

 

I enjoy helping people transition to agile approaches for developing software and have fun doing it. 

 