Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Balakrishna Parankusam Venkata
Alumni

Balakrishna Parankusam Venkata

Retail Indutry Principal

I joined Thoughtworks in 2021 as a retail domain specialist.

 

My role requires me to be closely associated with large retail accounts in North America. I collaborate with Thoughtworks' customer-facing leadership teams to drive thought leadership and shape holistic solutions for our retail customers.  

 

I am passionate about influencing social change in education for the physically challenged and underprivileged. I volunteer at NGOs to explore avenues for education reform, curate digital teaching mediums and drive fundraising events.

 

I live in Bangalore, India with my parents, wife – Vidisha who is a seasoned fintech professional and my children – Rishi, a MasterChef aspirant and Rohan, who wants to join the Indian Armed Forces.