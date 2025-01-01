Balakrishna Parankusam Venkata Retail Indutry Principal

I joined Thoughtworks in 2021 as a retail domain specialist.

My role requires me to be closely associated with large retail accounts in North America. I collaborate with Thoughtworks' customer-facing leadership teams to drive thought leadership and shape holistic solutions for our retail customers.

I am passionate about influencing social change in education for the physically challenged and underprivileged. I volunteer at NGOs to explore avenues for education reform, curate digital teaching mediums and drive fundraising events.

I live in Bangalore, India with my parents, wife – Vidisha who is a seasoned fintech professional and my children – Rishi, a MasterChef aspirant and Rohan, who wants to join the Indian Armed Forces.