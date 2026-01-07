Beyond the bottom line: Unlocking AI’s top-line growth

Efficiency was table stakes. Growth is the goal.

AI delivered what it promised: faster workflows, lower costs, cleaner operations.

That advantage is now baked in.

What separates leaders from everyone else is growth. Not by layering AI onto old systems, but by rebuilding the foundations beneath them, rewiring how intelligence moves through the business, and reimagining how value is created.

This report shows why 77% of leaders have already shifted their AI focus from efficiency to growth and what it takes to make that shift work at scale.