How to take AI agents from pilot to production at scale

AI agents may work in a demo, but can they deliver reliably at enterprise scale?



In this episode, host Christina Stathopoulos, Italo Vietro, VP of Engineering at Parloa and Joshua Burks, Global Managed Services Head at Thoughtworks, examine what it takes to move from isolated pilots to production-ready AI agents.



Originally hosted on EM360’s Tech Transformed podcast.



If this discussion has you thinking about the realities of enterprise governance, be sure to see our report: The Global CIO Survey 2026: Who Governs Enterprise AI?, which explores how CIOs are increasingly managing the tension between rapid adoption and distributed accountability through workforce change.