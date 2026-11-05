How to take AI agents from pilot to production at scale

Transcript



[00:00:00] Speaker: Hello, and welcome to a special episode of Pragmatism in Practice, a podcast from Thoughtworks where we share stories of practical approaches to becoming a modern digital business. Now, today's episode was originally aired on Enterprise Management 360's Tech Transformed podcast. Host Christina Stathopoulos is joined by my Thoughtworks colleague Josh Burks, our global managed services leader, and Italo Vietro, VP of engineering at Parloa. Together, they explore what it really takes to move AI agents from promising pilots to enterprise production at scale.



They discuss the realities of moving beyond the experimentation phase, the essential platform and governance foundations needed to run agents reliably, and how this shift is reshaping engineering teams and delivering real business value. Without further ado, let's hear their conversation.



[00:01:10] Christina Stathopoulos: Welcome to Tech Transformed, the podcast exploring how technology is reshaping the enterprise. I'm your host, Christina Stathopoulos, founder of Dare to Data. We're hearing a lot about AI agents these days, and while it's true that many are moving beyond experimentation, taking them from these promising pilots into production at scale is proving far more complex. At the same time, we're seeing AI reshaping technical teams. It's changing traditional career paths, and it's forcing organizations to rethink how technology creates value.



Today we're going to be exploring what all of these changes look like in practice, from the platform foundations and shifts in the workforce, even to agent management at scale. Joining me are Italo Vietro, VP of engineering at Parloa, and Josh Burks, global managed services leader at Thoughtworks. Italo and Josh, welcome to Tech Transformed. It's wonderful to have you both on the show. Before we dive in, could you each introduce yourselves and tell us about what your work focuses on? Let's start with you, Italo.



[00:02:16] Italo Vietro: Yes, absolutely. First of all, it's a pleasure to be here. I'm currently the VP of Engineering at Parloa. I basically lead the whole platform work that we're doing at Parloa. Think about how we're running infrastructure, how we're running developer experience, how we are actually changing how we deploy AI at scale. Those are my teams currently working on all of this platform at Parloa. It's a pretty exciting moment for us, for sure.



[00:02:42] Christina: A very exciting moment, I think. What about you, Josh?



[00:02:46] Josh Burks: Yes. I'm the Global Leader for all of managed services here at Thoughtworks, really helping to focus on this whole transition that's going on in managed services, going from labor arbitrage to tech arbitrage, and then now where we're going is what we're referring to as value arbitrage, as far as how we are using agents not just to reduce the overall workload of what happens on the operations side, but actually providing value back in the business with evergreen type of approaches, modernizing, reducing ticket backlog, all that fun stuff.



[00:03:16] Christina: Okay. Lots of fun stuff. We're going to get into that fun stuff right now. Now, before we get into the technology itself, I want to start with the people behind it. I want to know how AI is changing technical teams, because there's a lot going on right now. There's a lot of changes going on. Let's start back with you, Josh.



[00:03:38] Josh: Sounds good. Honestly, AI is just fundamentally shifting all the technical teams from task execution, really much more into an architectural orchestration mode. I think for decades, engineering and operation teams have spent 75% of their time and capacity just clearing tickets, sifting through alerts, writing boilerplate syntax. What agentic AI and automated coding tools have allowed us to do is this kind of syntax generation and routine triage are becoming commoditized.



The bottleneck we're really seeing is moving downstream. Today's teams really got to move from these high-caliber T-shaped pods to focus on AI, where engineers who manage these autonomous agents, validate complex system behaviors, and focus on this kind of continuous modernization piece rather than just keeping the lights on.



[00:04:28] Christina: Okay. A lot of orchestration. That's a big word that we're hearing right now. What are you seeing, Italo?



[00:04:35] Italo: Similar in my end as well. We like to call this product-minded architects. We're seeing a shift on people going into instead of thinking just about the solution itself, they're thinking about the problem space much more, which is good for engineering. They want to solve a problem in the end, and understanding the problem becomes more important for us than ever before. I think now it's about exactly, like Josh just mentioned, how do we architect all these agents together so we get the outcomes that we're expecting to have in that problem space?



That's a big shift that we're seeing, especially at Parloa. Making sure that people have ownership and they can really deliver the solutions that they really want to have with the right outcomes. I think that's the biggest shift that we're seeing there.



[00:05:20] Christina: A big problem focus, but I think that's a good thing, like you said. It's good that they're looking at it from the same--



[00:05:27] Italo: 100%. Yes. That's why we call it product-minded architects. Think about the product, think about the solution, but really, really think about the product and how to deliver a good solution in the end.



[00:05:37] Christina: Josh, I want to circle back to you because you've just mentioned before about this labor arbitrage, technology arbitrage; I think you even said value arbitrage. What does all of this mean exactly? Also, how is it changing the way organizations think about their workforce and delivery models?



[00:05:58] Josh: Yes, absolutely. I think managed services as a whole, for the last 40 years, it's really been a race to the bottom on a pricing model built entirely on labor arbitrage, billing for headcount and hours and utilization and ticket throughput. Really, the systematic flaw of that model is that the vendor actually profits from the complexity, manual effort, and lingering technical debt that we see across all of our organizations' IT systems. Technology arbitrage really flips us on its head, so what people do is using AI agents to reduce the actual headcount that they needed to perform operations, development, anything like that.



Instead of throwing low-cost bodies at growing operational complexity, we're starting to move really into this value arbitrage where we're leveraging platform automation, predictive observability, agentic workflow, stuff like that to handle all the toil. We're really trying to shift the value from how many people are on the account and how many agents are on the account, but actually, we're giving back to the organizations that we're working with. How can we reduce their technical debt? How can we reduce their ticket backlogs, development backlogs, and create these systems that really never age? They're continuously modernized and ready for whatever demands the clients, whether internal or external, have.



[00:07:16] Christina: That makes a lot of sense. I know what you're talking about, but I've never heard it worded this way, and the shifts in the arbitrage, as you said, but it makes a lot of sense. I want to shift our conversation a bit. We've been talking about how AI is changing the workforce. Let's consider what it takes to actually put these systems into practice. There's a big difference between an agent working successfully within a controlled environment or within its own little playground. I want to shift our conversation a bit. We've talked about how AI is changing the workforce. Let's consider what it looks like to put these systems into practice.



There's a big difference between an agent working successfully within a controlled environment versus deploying hundreds or thousands of agents in the real world. What does it take to move from pilots into production? Italo, I know you are very familiar with this, so can you walk us through an example of what that transition looks like within your work?



[00:08:15] Italo: Yes, absolutely. We definitely have a lot of experience with this at Parloa. We deploy millions and millions of agents worldwide. First thing is taking from pilot to production; there is a lot of steps we have to go through. One of the steps would be understanding the costs that we're having with those agents. A lot of people want to optimize on headcount. They want to optimize on a lot of other things that agents will bring value to, but understanding what value you're trying to solve or bring to your customers would be important, and what problems you're trying to solve is also important.



From there on, the second step would be looking at the value proposition you have in your product and what you want to solve with those agents. How do you make sure that you're observing all of them at least in a reasonable level? I can ask you a question right now. It would be like, "Do you know how many agents are running in your organization at this point?" If you can answer that question, you probably have a reasonable observability setup. If you can't, maybe a room for improvement on understanding how many agents are running. That is not a trivial question to solve. Really, really getting a good observability tool around how agents are running and what they are doing, very, very important for us.



Finally, also just guaranteeing that the agents are doing the right thing is also very important. This is how we test agents in production. For that, multiple frameworks, but one that we use that is very successful is evaluations and simulations. We run millions of those on every single different agent that we have to ensure that they're actually doing the tasks that they're supposed to with a certain level of confidence. Once you get that level of confidence, you can also deploy those agents in many enterprises with much more confidence, and much easier also throughout the process to just replace different workstreams that you have in your organization.



[00:10:12] Christina: Yes. The eval and simulation is very, very important. Then even before that is like what you said. I think there's a lot of companies that don't even know how many agents they have deployed in a moment. If you don't know the answer to that, you've already got a big problem, something much bigger to resolve. Then of course, you've got to deal with the evals and simulations, as you mentioned.



[00:10:34] Italo: 100%, yes. The observability part, critical for multiple reasons. Not only to understand if the agents are doing the right thing, but also from a security point of view, also very important to know what they're doing, and when they're doing something wrong, can you steer them back to the right path? That's really, really important.



[00:10:52] Christina: That's true. The whole security debate with agents is grabbing a lot of headlines right now. That's a story for another day.



[00:10:58] Italo: 100%.



[00:10:59] Christina: That's very, very important. Now, building on all of this, Josh, what platform foundations are needed to make that kind of scale possible with AI agents?



[00:11:10] Josh: That's a fun one we're seeing. This is very duplicative of what we saw when cloud started rolling out, and everybody started migrating to there. It was just a no guardrails; everything went everywhere, accounts were spun up all over the place. We're seeing the same thing with this agentic sprawl. I feel like enterprise organizations and the way we approach this at Thoughtworks need a centralized control plane. We have one called Agent/works. It's a platform. We really think about this in three core platform foundations.



The first one is going to be around observability and telemetry infrastructure. Really, the agents are only as good as the real-time context fed to them. We focus on providing unified observability across logs, metrics, and traces so that these AI triage agents can perform automated incident correlation, and then root cause analysis for the other agents that might be out there across the enterprise. On top of that, it's also, really, governing the skill repositories or creating pattern-based AI. Rather than letting every team write these isolated prompts, you really got to focus on expert architectural knowledge.



It's got to be captured in these governed, reusable, version-controlled skills automatically applied across the organization. Then I'd say last but certainly not least is around the governance, the safety, the cybersecurity, all of that. A robust control plane has to manage the model execution costs, the token budgets, the access controls, and really be that LLM-as-a-judge around the evaluation loops.



You can't scale AI agents unless CISO and compliance teams have full auditability over every agentic action right now, or else we're just going to end up in the same place that we did years ago where everybody created all this sprawl and craziness. Then all of a sudden, budgets are out of whack. There's all sorts of open security loopholes where we can see bad things happening.



[00:13:03] Christina: I see all of this going back to the same points. Both of you are covering these same ideas, Italo and Josh, around security. Now you've mentioned governance. The importance of observability. Now, I think a lot of this is giving me feelings of déjà vu. This is not the first time that organizations have had to rethink their tech foundations. When you compare the current AI transition with the rollout of cloud over a decade ago, I remember that very fondly. I remember these conversations that we were having back then.



It's very similar to some of the things that we're talking about now.



I want to know what lessons from that experience can organizations apply now. I'll throw it back to you, Josh. What do you think?



[00:13:46] Josh: Yes, it's funny because I was right in the middle of all those migrations and stuff like that. I've got to say, the biggest lesson from this early cloud adoption is beware of the lift-and-shift trap. What I mean by that is, a decade ago when we're doing this, enterprises migrated these monolithic, brittle applications straight to the cloud. They didn't refactor them, and they really ended up with the exact same technical debt just at a different cost point.



We're seeing the same exact risks with AI today. If you plug in generative AI into unstructured, fragmented legacy architectures and chaotic data, ticketing queues, and observability data that's coming out, you're just producing bad outcomes faster. You've got to modernize the underlying operational engine as you adopt the technology.



[00:14:29] Christina: Okay. That makes sense. What do you think, Italo?



[00:14:32] Italo: Yes, 100%. Work on your fundamentals. I think that's the real important thing. Like Josh mentioned, if you put AI to work in an unstructured environment, it will magnify that to the bad things that AI can also magnify. What we want is actually to have those fundamentals in place so it can actually magnify the good things, and augment you and help your teams to actually deliver good software in the end. AI can be great, but it needs to be carefully used, carefully understood also, and make sure that we deliver the value that we're trying to deliver to our customers the best way that we can.



What we've seen with cloud many years ago, I would say that nowadays, we're seeing this much bigger. The revolution of AI today is what we could potentially compare with the 2000s when World Wide Web came to life. Now it's even bigger. It's one of the biggest transformations that I believe our industry is going through. Of course, there is a lot of questions that we need to answer, and we should be skeptical but also curious at the same time and really try to navigate this with the same curiosity we had back in the day as well. It's important that we keep that in perspective, I would say.



[00:15:46] Christina: Both of you are leaning into this importance of the foundations, the fundamentals. Like you said, if you have the fundamentals or the foundations well done, then AI could be good for you. If you don't, it's also very bad for you because it scales, and it scales very fast, and it's going to scale off of what it was already built on. More scale, we're talking about more and more scale with AI. More scale also brings with it greater risk. You've already alluded to some of the risks in our conversation. Italo, what do you think are the biggest risks when business teams start building and deploying their own agents?



[00:16:23] Italo: There are multiple angles that we need to look at this. One of the biggest risks is that if you don't fully understand, again, what you're trying to solve and the problem you're trying to resolve with an agent, you end up not solving the problem you want to solve. Very simple. That's the biggest risk. When they are adopting agentic transformations in their organization, the first question they ask is, "Can this agent actually do what a human used to do as well as they used to do it?" That's why we put all those evaluation rules and those simulations to make sure that we get that level of confidence.



The second thing is, when we look at what agents can do, that's why the observability comes back into play. When we understand what the agents are doing, we get more confidence once again. You reduce the risk. The risk is always there. What we have to do is mitigate the risk as much as possible, so we get the high confidence out of those agents. That's also a very important thing to do here is the governance and guardrail model, which I think, Josh, you also mentioned this a little bit before. Very important that you have the right guardrails in place.



What are the non-deterministic things that the agent will do? You will never know. It's a non-deterministic environment, but what are the deterministic checks you want them to do? The skills come into play, right? All the MCP servers they have access to. All of these things together need to be well-governed and well put into perspective for the agent so it can actually do the right things. Choosing the right model is super important, because at least in our experience at Parloa, using the wrong model will lead potentially to wrong outcomes and also high costs.



You have to be mindful about which models I'm using for what, how do I control my own cost, how do I make sure that I deliver the right thing with the right model, with the right guardrails, and the right skills. This whole combination is what builds a good agentic platform that you can deploy at scale and then replicate across the different markets.



[00:18:17] Christina: Okay. Also, you all had talked about the risks of security, too, right? If you don't have these put in place, I guess there's also a really big risk around security that you're seeing too, Italo?



00:18:30] Italo: Yes, absolutely. Security, it's important that we understand when you can pull the plug of an agent. If an agent is doing something that he shouldn't, can you pull that plug? That's why it's good to combine deterministic with non-deterministic environments, because imagine this, you have an agent that is actually playing around with your transactions, your bank transactions, and you ask an agent to do something that he shouldn't be doing. Can you, first of all, know that an agent is doing something that it's not supposed to be doing, and can you pull the plug on that? That's the guardrail environment. Very controlled environment that you need those agents running into.



It's like a sandbox. It runs inside that sandbox and can do certain actions that you can actually allow them to do or not. Having this platform, critical for you to get that level of confidence that enterprise customers expect you to have. That's basically what built Parloa around. It's like building these very controlled environments that you can roll out your agents with much more confidence than just letting them go in the wild and doing whatever, which is not exactly what you want to throw your agents at.



[00:19:38] Christina: No. Especially if they're involved with banking transactions, as you mentioned.



[00:19:42] Italo: Absolutely, yes.



[00:19:44] Christina: You mentioned that, okay, it's about recognizing when something is going wrong, or it's doing something maybe it shouldn't be doing, and then being able to pull the plug?



[00:19:52] Italo: Correct, yes.



[00:19:53] Christina: Perfect. Up until now, we've talked a lot about what can go wrong. I have it very clear what can go wrong here, so let's end on the bright side. What getting it right looks like. Back to you, Italo. What does successful AI scaling look like from an engineering perspective?



[00:20:11] Italo: For us, the best thing is we choose the right models, and we make sure that we control how you can select which kind of tasks are going to which models. This is like model routing. We call it as the model mix in Parloa. You can deploy this at scale, replicably, and make sure that when a task comes in, you can redirect that to the right model. It executes that task with the highest level of success based on the simulations and evaluations that you've done before. Then, exactly after that, it delivers the right task at the end for that agent. For us, controlling this and showing transparently what's happening within that interaction with that agent is what we consider a successful conversation.



In Parloa terms, every time you interact with an agent, you're having a conversation, be it via voice or via chat, does not really matter. What matters is can that agent do that job successfully at the lower cost and reliably. You can deploy in multiple different ways. I'll give you a quick example. If you have a conversation in German and you have that conversation in the center of Germany, you will do that in what we call the Hochdeutsch. It's the traditional German. If you go to Switzerland, you have a different accent. Perhaps the same task that the agent will execute in those different markets can be perceived differently if they don't have the right accent when the agent is replying back to them.



It's much well received or better received by the Swiss environment if they speak Swiss German. Having that ability to make sure that the agent is executing those things in the right way, with the right accent, with the right customer, let's say, warmth, it's exactly how we consider a successful conversation happening. CSAT goes all the way up.



[00:22:03] Christina: That makes sense. I can relate because in Spain, I live in Spain, and it's the same thing. You have very different accents and dialects, and people will be able to receive it much better if the agent has been adapted to talk to them in the way that that region does, but it needs to be able to do that, of course.



[00:22:21] Italo: Yes, the same observation that we saw.



[00:22:23] Christina: Yes, exactly. Josh, what does it look like from an organizational and managed services perspective? What is successful AI scaling look like for you?



[00:22:33] Josh: I'd say, from an organizational perspective, when we see the clients really pushing the envelope, I think getting it right means adopting Jack Welch's classic rule, ensuring your internal rate of change matches or exceeds the rate of change on the outside. I know that's a difficult task in today's world, but we're seeing organizations like Parloa exceeding very, very well at this. Then I'd say if you look at it from a managed services lens, and when it's done right, we're seeing our clients break out of this legacy maintenance trap.



We're seeing clients transition from a vendor relationship that measures ticket SLAs, ticket counts, emails, and calls to really a strategic partner that's delivering value arbitrage, like I said earlier. Value arbitrage is all about changing from those ticket SLAs and the standard ways that managed services have been delivering for the last 40 years and starting to measure success by return developer innovation, capacity that they're able to use, continuous estate modernization, lower cost to serve, and then guaranteeing business outcomes on the backside of this.



Honestly, that's really the future that we're chasing here at Thoughtworks from a continuous operations perspective, is really trying to sustain today, evolve our clients' IT continuously, and then setting them up for a transformation that they're wanting to do tomorrow.



[00:23:53] Christina: Perfect. I think this is a good note to end on, in looking at the successful side of scaling AI. That brings us to the end of this episode. Italo and Josh, thank you so much for your time, for sharing your insights and expertise. I think you've given us plenty to think about, as more and more organizations, we see them moving from experimenting with AI agents to scaling them in the real world. They can take a lot of these learnings, I think, and start applying them within their own organizations. To our listeners, our Tech Transformed community. If you'd like to learn more about the topics we covered, visit thoughtworks.com.



Thank you so much for tuning in. If you found this episode valuable, please follow, rate, and share. Join the conversation on X and LinkedIn at EM360Tech, or visit our website for more expert insights.



[00:24:50] Speaker: What a great conversation. That just leaves me to say thank you for tuning in to this episode of Pragmatism in Practice. If today's discussion on scaling AI has you thinking about the realities of enterprise governance, be sure to check out our newly released report, the Global CIO Survey 2026. Who Governs Enterprise AI? The report explores how CIOs are increasingly managing the tension between rapid adoption and distributed accountability through workforce change. You can find the report at thoughtworks.com.



As always, if you enjoyed the show today, please do help us to spread the word by rating us on your preferred podcast platform. We will be really grateful. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you next time. Take care.