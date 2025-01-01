What is behavior-driven development?

Behavior-driven development (BDD) is a software development methodology that aims to bridge the gap between technology and business stakeholders by putting the end user at the center of how things are defined and tested. It’s often compared with test-driven development (TDD) but there are some significant differences: where BDD centers on ensuring code meets the needs of users. TDD focuses on the maintainability and clarity of the code.

It’s wrong to think that one is better than the other: TDD is typically preferred when developer needs come first (in terms of debugging and evolving the code), while BDD is more useful when it is critical for business stakeholders to have involvement in what is being built.