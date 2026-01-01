Bring AI applications to life

It's one thing to experience the potency of AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, but another thing entirely to bring AI capabilities into real-world products yourself.

That's why Thoughtworker Harnee Muralinath and Thoughtworks alumnus Jaydeep Chakrabarty wrote The Value Vector — to provide a practical and step-by-step guide to building and deploying effective AI-powered products.

Bridging the gap between technical implementation and business value, The Value Vector does more than offer you a manual to AI: it takes you on a journey, guiding you every step of the way.