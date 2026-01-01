Book
Bring AI applications to life
It's one thing to experience the potency of AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, but another thing entirely to bring AI capabilities into real-world products yourself.
That's why Thoughtworker Harnee Muralinath and Thoughtworks alumnus Jaydeep Chakrabarty wrote The Value Vector — to provide a practical and step-by-step guide to building and deploying effective AI-powered products.
Bridging the gap between technical implementation and business value, The Value Vector does more than offer you a manual to AI: it takes you on a journey, guiding you every step of the way.
Create a path to value
Go from POC to full-scale production
Ensure trust and build responsibly
Master crucial AI skills
Identify the generative AI use cases that will deliver the biggest impact for your organization.
Develop ideas and then bring them to life effectively.
Learn how to ensure ethical decision-making throughout the design and development process.
Tackle common AI engineering challenges and prepare yourself for the future.
Harinee MuralinathBusiness Information Security Officer for Thoughtworks India & Middle East
Since joining Thoughtworks as a QA in 2009, Harinee has spent a lot of time helping organizations build stronger security and ethics practices.
She's passionate about innovation and an enthusiastic open source contributor. At the core of her professional philosophy is a single mantra: do the right thing and do it right.
Jaydeep ChakrabartyDirector of AI in Tech at Piramal Finance
Jaydeep is a Thoughtworks alumnus who is currently the Director of AI in Tech at Piramal Finance.
While at Thoughtworks he founded and led our Generative AI group, named GPT Wizards, responsible for research, development and client engagements focused on generative AI.
He continues to be passionate about exploring the opportunities of AI and, more importantly, helping realize the impact of the technology too.