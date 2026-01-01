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The Value Vector

Building Scalable Generative AI-Based Applications
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Authors: Harinee Muralinath and Jaydeep Chakrabarty

The Value Vector book cover

Bring AI applications to life

 

It's one thing to experience the potency of AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude, but another thing entirely to bring AI capabilities into real-world products yourself. 

 

That's why Thoughtworker Harnee Muralinath and Thoughtworks alumnus Jaydeep Chakrabarty wrote The Value Vector — to provide a practical and step-by-step guide to building and deploying effective AI-powered products.

 

Bridging the gap between technical implementation and business value, The Value Vector does more than offer you a manual to AI: it takes you on a journey, guiding you every step of the way.

Create a path to value

Identify the generative AI use cases that will deliver the biggest impact for your organization.

Go from POC to full-scale production

Develop ideas and then bring them to life effectively.

Ensure trust and build responsibly

Learn how to ensure ethical decision-making throughout the design and development process.

Master crucial AI skills

Tackle common AI engineering challenges and prepare yourself for the future.
Create a path to value

Identify the generative AI use cases that will deliver the biggest impact for your organization.

Go from POC to full-scale production

Develop ideas and then bring them to life effectively.

Ensure trust and build responsibly

Learn how to ensure ethical decision-making throughout the design and development process.

Master crucial AI skills

Tackle common AI engineering challenges and prepare yourself for the future.

Harinee Muralinath, Thoughtworks

Harinee Muralinath

Business Information Security Officer for Thoughtworks India & Middle East

Since joining Thoughtworks as a QA in 2009, Harinee has spent a lot of time helping organizations build stronger security and ethics practices. 

 

She's passionate about innovation and an enthusiastic open source contributor. At the core of her professional philosophy is a single mantra: do the right thing and do it right.

Jaydeep Chakrabarty

Jaydeep Chakrabarty

Director of AI in Tech at Piramal Finance

Jaydeep is a Thoughtworks alumnus who is currently the Director of AI in Tech at Piramal Finance.

 

While at Thoughtworks he founded and led our Generative AI group, named GPT Wizards, responsible for research, development and client engagements focused on generative AI.

He continues to be passionate about exploring the opportunities of AI and, more importantly, helping realize the impact of the technology too.

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