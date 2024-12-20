Insights top picks from 2024

Generative AI can have a significant impact that potentially enables truly transformative change for millions of people: Jugalbandi. Read all about this transformative project here.

Read how a robust platform strategy is one of the few effective approaches that can help you digitally transform your organization, but how do you build digital platforms that enable long-term success.

Besides blogs and articles we also publish the bi-annual Tech Radar report, podcasts and books. Here are our most popular podcast episodes from the Technology Podcast this year:

Software service granularity: Getting it right

In this episode of the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast, host Ken Mugrage is joined by Neal Ford and Mark Richards — authors of multiple books on software architecture — to discuss service granularity. They explain why it matters and how software architects can go about getting it right, through the lens of granularity integrators and disintegrators.

Themes from Technology Radar Vol.31

In this episode of the Technology Podcast we discuss interesting blips that featured in the Radar including coding assistance antipatterns, Rust being anything but rusty, the rise of WebAssembly and what we describe as the "cambrian explosion of generative AI tools." To do so, Alexey Boas is joined by guests and podcast regulars Ken Mugrage and Neal Ford. We launched the Tech Radar Vol 31 on October 23.

Refactoring with AI

In this episode of the Technology Podcast, Adam Tornhill, CTO and Founder of CodeScene, joins Thoughtworks' Rebecca Parsons (CTO Emerita), Birgitta Böckeler (Global Lead for AI-assisted software delivery) and Martin Fowler (Chief Scientist and author of the influential Refactoring book) to discuss all things AI and code. From refactoring and code quality to the benefits and limitations of coding assistants, this is an essential conversation for anyone that wants to understand how AI is going to shape the way we build software.

At Thoughtworks, we deliver cutting-edge tools and technology to our enterprise clients. As a result, we're always learning new things — and we believe in sharing our expertise which is why we provide extensive support to Thoughtworkers writing books. Here are some popular books this year:

Head First Software Architecture: A Learner's Guide to Architectural Thinking

Software architecture can be a tricky area to get started with, even for relatively experienced software developers. What can make it worse is having to wade through dense textbooks and pages and pages of theoretical prose. That's why Neal Ford, Raju Gandhi and Mark Richards developed Head First Software Architecture. Taking a radically different approach to the technical book, they bring the key concepts and ideas behind software architecture to life in a visual — and fun — way.

Effective Machine Learning Teams: Best practices for ML practitioners

This book explains and demonstrates how to develop and run teams that can deliver machine learning solutions rapidly. David Tan, Ada Leung and Dave Colls build on their collective experience working on machine learning projects to provide you with insight and guidance that is immediately actionable.

You can explore our extensive book collection in the library.

The Insights editorial team wishes you an incredible 2025. Look out for Looking Glass in January, It’s an essential guide to the big tech trends.