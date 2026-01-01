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Preeti Mishra

Content and campaign specialist

More than a decade in business journalism provided the editorial discipline and urgent, deadline-driven execution that truly distinguish effective B2B content operations. At Thoughtworks, I oversee content operations for the Insights thought leadership hub that includes project managing flagship publications  —  Technology Radar and Looking Glass  — and managing all editorial content flow across diverse global marketing campaigns.

 

What I love about working at Thoughtworks: I get to partner with amazingly talented people who are passionate about technology, sustainability and inclusion.

 

 