Anthropic says AI is making cybercrime easier: Here’s how to respond

At the end of August 2025, Anthropic published a report demonstrating how AI is rapidly transforming the threat landscape. It highlights how the technology is lowering the barrier to entry for sophisticated cyberattacks and outlines how the organization’s flagship LLM — Claude — is being used to create and sell ‘no code’ ransomware and scale data extortion campaigns.

To some extent Anthropic’s report only emphasizes what was becoming clear earlier this year. Security company Palo Alto published a report in July showing how criminal group Scattered Spider leverages AI in their activities, using everything from deepfaked voice audio to manipulate support staff to AI-powered tools for network navigation and lateral movement.

But what’s particularly striking about the Anthropic report is that it shows AI is expanding the cybercriminal talent pool. Attacks that would require considerable technical acumen, such as scripting basic malware, are now within reach of less-experienced individuals.

So, if cybercriminals can now do more with less, what can organizations do about it? Yes, AI will form a significant part of the solution, but, as we'll outline in this blog post, it will also involve leveraging longstanding and proven security practices and principles.