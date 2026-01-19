Cognitive leakage and the human consequences of software abstractions

There’s one particular history of software development that can be told as a story of increasing levels of abstraction. From assembly code to high-level languages through to low and no code, and, today, natural language prompting with AI, there’s been an ongoing attempt to simplify the process of writing software.

While this trajectory has been driven by commercial imperatives and a need to make the field more accessible to a wider workforce of technology professionals, there’s also a cost. I’m referring, of course, to what Joel Spolsky described as the law of leaky abstractions: the fact that the any attempt to encapsulate or hide complexity inevitably leads to a loss of control of some level of detail — this detail will, at some point or other, leak.

However, the law of leaky abstractions is missing something: it places the focus on technology and tools; it doesn’t speak to the human consequences of abstraction. By this, I’m thinking of what I’d like to call ‘cognitive leakage’. In short, when abstractions shield us from complexity, we don’t have to understand and grapple with it. This means we miss out on understanding or learning something that might well come to be important in solving a problem.

True, we rarely need to know everything to accomplish a task. But if we rely unthinkingly on abstractions we give up control — what I’d like to call cognitive sovereignty — over the technologies we use. That’s a risky place to be. It has the potential to hinder both our personal development and our collective ability to tackle tough and complicated problems in the future.