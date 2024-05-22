How to succeed with AI-driven dynamic pricing practice

This is the third article in our series on AI-driven dynamic pricing, discussing common challenges our clients have experienced and how to navigate them. In previous articles, we presented both the business benefits and investment point of view of AI-driven dynamic pricing.

Specifically, in the first article we discussed the business benefits and how to get started with AI-driven dynamic pricing, demonstrating that AI-driven dynamic pricing can significantly enhance revenue and operational efficiency across various industries. Notably, online reinforcement learning outperforms traditional methods like rule-based systems.

Then, in the second article, we argued that it’s beneficial to consider AI-driven dynamic pricing as an investment rather than an operational cost. A tailored system provides a competitive edge. Approaching as an investment through careful planning, solid change management and ongoing validation through small-scale experiments, enhances its long-term strategic value and return on investment (ROI).

In this article, we discuss the typical challenges our clients have encountered and share a path to success with AI-driven dynamic pricing practice, based on our experience with a wide range of clients. Our focus lies particularly on bespoke online reinforcement learning-based solutions, tailored to meet specific business needs.

To craft a path to success using an AI-driven dynamic pricing practice, we build upon the learnings from the two previous articles and discuss some additional challenges. When we inspect the challenges through Thoughtworks’ AI gap analysis framework, we see the typical challenges are more often organizational than technical. Some typical organizational challenges are related to strategic alignment, stakeholder buy-in, change management for successful adoption and a data-driven culture prioritizing data-driven insights and feedback in favor of intuition. Below we explore these challenges including some technical challenges and how they can be overcome.

Ensure strategic alignment

Strategic alignment, where all stakeholders pursue the same overarching business goals, is key for unlocking the potential of AI-driven dynamic pricing. However, organizations often struggle with this. For instance, when management fails to provide the right incentives and goals for tech teams to prioritize user-centric implementation, there is a risk that the solutions provided may not fully meet user needs or deliver optimal business value. Therefore, aligning business goals with stakeholder objectives is vital for success.

To attain strategic alignment, start with defining clear business objectives for AI-driven dynamic pricing, which are translated into measurable KPIs. The OKRs framework provides an effective method for this. Defining these goals involves addressing key questions, such as whether the dynamic pricing solution automates tactical pricing or informs strategic pricing decisions. These objectives are then translated into actionable KPIs, guiding the optimization of the dynamic pricing solution.

After defining business objectives and KPIs for AI-driven dynamic pricing, aligning stakeholder goals and incentives with these business goals becomes crucial. Picture this: sales representatives' bonuses are tied to regional sales figures. They may be tempted to override AI-defined prices during experimentation to safeguard bonuses. However, this hinders the system's understanding of market dynamics, including price levels and elasticity. Aligning incentives and overcoming cultural barriers unlocks the full potential of online reinforcement learning-based dynamic pricing — a vital step in change management.

Note also that the process of alignment is ongoing. Make sure to schedule a regular cadence for review and re-alignment as you progress so that the alignment remains solid throughout the journey.

Involve key stakeholders

Success in AI-driven dynamic pricing depends on considering technical, business and customer perspectives. Neglecting these key stakeholders during development and scaling can lead to suboptimal outcomes or failed adoption. Stakeholder mapping can help to identify the right stakeholders in the organization. Ensure involvement of the key stakeholders by encouraging participation and open communication, bringing in their perspectives, ideas and goals to fortify the programme and increase engagement.

The execution of AI-driven dynamic pricing depends on business stakeholders (leadership, revenue management, product, legal) to drive towards business goals and technical experts (data scientists, ML engineers, data engineers, front-end developers) to oversee that the solution meets technical requirements and is consistently maintained. These technical skills can be either in-house or external, but requires long-term commitment from the business for ongoing maintenance and improvements after initial adoption. Make sure that business and technical stakeholders collaborate to align the technical solution with the business objectives. Cross-functional teams, feedback loops and shared responsibility makes collaboration easier.