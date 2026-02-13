Viral AI call to action is more nuanced than you think

Security is critical

There’s also an important point to be made about security. While AI agents are getting smarter at an exponential rate, they’re doing so with few frameworks and systems for verification and auditing. Compounding this issue is the fact that malicious actors also have access to AI agents, which means attacks are evolving in ways we couldn’t have anticipated just a couple of years ago.

Until we put serious effort here, many organizations, particularly those with complex systems and in regulated industries like finance, healthcare and defense, will be uncomfortable moving forward.

The gap between what we can do with AI and our ability to do it securely is a chasm right now. This means expertise in governance and risk are currently extremely valuable, particularly the ability to automate them in a way that’s repeatable and ensures trust. Given security is an area that will never be done; it’s important to acknowledge it requires continued learning and proactive defense — AI emphasizes this fact.

What you should actually do

Shumer’s advice is good and worth your time. This certainly isn’t a time for ego and 2026 could well be the most important year of your career. However, there are a few other things I think are important:

Learn to orchestrate. Don't just learn to prompt; learn to manage multiple AI agents working together. Learn to verify their outputs and catch their mistakes before they cascade.

Become indispensable at the brownfield problems. If your organization has complex legacy systems, regulatory requirements or institutional knowledge that's hard to articulate, lean into that. Become the bridge between what AI can do and what your organization actually needs.

Build expertise in AI governance and security. These fields are still only in their infancy, but they're becoming critical. Understanding where change is most important and where risk may be most pronounced, and then acting accordingly, will be (and arguably already is) extremely valuable.

Develop your empathy and judgment. These are the skills AI cannot easily replicate. The ability to understand unstated needs, to navigate human politics and emotions, to make calls in situations where the data is incomplete or contradictory matters more now than ever.

Learn to vibe code, but know when not to. Yes, everyone should learn to use AI to build the tools they need quickly. But also learn to recognize when you're dealing with a problem where moving fast and breaking things isn't acceptable. Remember that few problems are greenfield problems.