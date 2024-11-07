For decades, accessing and sharing health data has been a persistent challenge for patients and healthcare professionals and life sciences organizations across the European Union.

Patients face multiple hurdles when managing their data and sharing it with medical professionals, from poorly implemented apps and limited interoperability for electronic patient records, to low digitalization across most European health systems.

Similarly, healthcare organizations face significant barriers to accessing patient data for research and innovation. Too often, patient health data is restricted to local systems and isn’t easily shareable due to uneven GDPR implementations throughout the EU.

But this is all about to change. The European Health Data Space Regulation (EHDS) aims to establish a common framework and infrastructure for the use of health data for research, innovation, policy-making, and regulatory activities in the EU

It’s designed to give patients greater control of their personal health data and make EU health data more accessible to healthcare and life sciences organizations. If embraced in the right way, EHDS has huge potential to advance innovation in European healthcare and solve some long-standing challenges.

But to make the most of the opportunity, you’ll need to have the right data strategy and infrastructure in place to enable seamless data sharing.

What’s possible with the EHDS

The core premise of the EHDS is to unlock the full potential of primary and secondary use of health data; primary use involving patients’ control of data, and secondary covering the use of health data for research, innovation, and policy creation.