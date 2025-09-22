Becoming ISO-native: Navigating the end of coexistence in the ISO 20022 migration journey

Navigating the migration: Key implementation challenges and risks

Migrating to ISO 20022 is a complex undertaking affect all areas of a financial institution's operations. The challenges extend far beyond the payments department, touching core technology, data governance, operational processes and client relationships. And it’s much more than a simple IT project; it is a comprehensive, business-wide transformation program with data governance at its heart. Thinking of the migration as a technical task of changing message formats is dangerously simplistic. The reality is that the challenges — from modernizing legacy cores and upgrading surround systems to onboarding clients and ensuring data quality — span across technology, operations, compliance and client relationship divisions.

Technical hurdles: Modernizing legacy core systems and surround applications

One of the biggest barriers to native ISO 20022 adoption is legacy infrastructure. Many core banking systems, some of which are decades old, were architected for a world of fixed-length fields and proprietary formats; they are fundamentally incapable of parsing, processing and storing the rich, hierarchical XML data structures of ISO 20022.

The impact of this technical debt radiates outward from the core to a host of critical "surround" applications that are integral to the payment lifecycle. These systems must all be upgraded or replaced to ingest and utilize the new, granular data fields provided by MX messages. Key impacted systems include:

Sanctions screening and AML monitoring . Compliance engines must be able to parse structured party information to improve accuracy and reduce false positives.

Fraud detection . Fraud prevention platforms need to leverage new data points like purpose codes and structured remittance information to build more sophisticated detection models.

Liquidity management . Systems must be able to process the enhanced data to provide more accurate real-time cash forecasting.

Reconciliation and archival. Platforms must be re-engineered to handle the significantly larger message sizes and store the full, untruncated data for regulatory and operational purposes.

The complexity of this undertaking is immense, involving a web of interconnected platforms, numerous integration points and multiple data repositories.

Data integrity and governance: The structured data imperative

ISO 20022 compliance doesn’t stop with the systems themselves. Data presents an equally formidable challenge. The promise of ISO 20022 hinges on the availability of high-quality, structured data, yet capturing this data at the source remains a significant hurdle.

The impending November 2026 mandate for structured addresses serves as a stark illustration of this challenge. Financial institutions hold vast customer and beneficiary databases filled with years of unstructured or semi-structured address information entered into free-text fields. The process of cleansing, validating and converting this historical data into a structured format is a massive and expensive data governance project that many firms are only beginning to scope. This requires a robust, enterprise-wide data strategy, a clear governance framework and investment in sophisticated tools for data validation, normalization and enrichment.

Operational complexity: decommissioning parallel systems and managing client onboarding

The coexistence period has forced many institutions to run dual MT and MX processing environments f, an arrangement both operationally complex and costly. The full decommissioning of legacy MT flows is a major operational change management initiative that requires careful planning, new workflows and extensive staff training.

Client migration represents another critical and often underestimated area of operational complexity. Banks cannot simply flip a switch to become ISO 20022 compliant; corporate clients need to be carefully guided through this transition, including through client education, communication and support. This doesn’t come for free. Banks must provide clear specifications, testing environments (sandboxes) and onboarding assistance to help corporates migrate from legacy file formats to new ISO-native channels, such as pain.001 files or API-based initiation.