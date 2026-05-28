Birgitta Böckeler: Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast. My name is Birgitta Böckeler. I'm a distinguished engineer at Thoughtworks and a regular, sometimes host, sometimes guest on this podcast. Today it's just me and one other person that I'll have a conversation with. I'm very happy to have Laura Tacho here today to talk to me about spec-driven development. Laura is the former CTO of DX and recently joined AWS as a senior principal technologist. Hi, Laura. Thanks for taking time to talk to me.

Laura Tacho: Hello. Very nice that we've been talking about doing a podcast for a couple of years now, and it's finally worked out. I'm glad to be here.

Birgitta: We'll have a conversation today about spec-driven development. [Chuckles] I have a bit of history with that topic because when it first started getting traction was around September, October last year, and I wrote up my observations of what I was seeing. That memo on Martin Fowler's website actually still, to this day, eight months later, gets a lot of traffic.

I actually personally have been staying a little bit on the sideline since then for several reasons that we can maybe talk about, but let's start with definitions maybe, and then get into a conversation of where we think this is eight months after it started gaining traction. What is spec-driven development in your perspective, Laura?

Laura: I'm so glad that you asked this question because what I observe from the companies that I work with is that there are lots of different practices that people all call spec-driven development. It's really like a wide array, and there's not a lot of standardization. When I think about spec-driven development, a couple of things have to be true. I define spec-driven development as a framework or a workflow for creating well-defined specs as part of the planning process before coding begins, and then that spec is an artifact that then is handed off to, typically, an agent to complete.

I think we can get into a question of if the agent is a requirement as well, if spec-driven development only applies to AI, augmented engineering or not. Maybe a conversation for a different time. Spec-driven development is a workflow that allows teams to get very clear about user requirements, plan it, create an artifact, and then use an agent for the actual implementation.

Birgitta: Usually, also, you use the agent to do the planning to all of that, right?

Laura: Yes. I think that's where we get into some very sophisticated workflows. This isn't just writing a really, really good prompt. This is actually using your agentic AI tools to facilitate the authoring of a very, very well-documented spec that has a lot of edge cases, test cases, very comprehensive, and so that agent understands it has everything that it needs to go build something. How does that differ or align with your definition of what a spec is?

Birgitta: The word "spec" is still super fuzzy. Sometimes it's just a more elaborate prompt. Sometimes it's 50 markdown files. Sometimes it's just 10 markdown files. It's also a difference between what it is in reality in the, let's say, frameworks that call themselves SDD frameworks, spec-driven development frameworks, and what people are talking about when they talk to each other, or what the ideas are in people's heads that maybe haven't tried it yet.

For example, there's this blurring of the lines between functional specification and the specification of the technical solution. There's some people, I think, especially people more removed from the actual hands-on development work, who sometimes have this idea in their head, "It's just about describing the functionality. That's something I can do as a non-technical person," and then AI just creates it. Whereas a lot of these frameworks also facilitate this whole solutioning process.

If you just leave it to AI, if you're being too unspecific, it can be as variable as AI decides to introduce a persistence layer with a database versus AI does not decide to do that. It's an extreme example, but it has actually happened to me. That's still very fuzzy. Of course, there's some people who say, "Oh, the only properly detailed spec is a test. Don't we already have executable specs." That's, of course, a different, let's say, bounded context, maybe almost, than spec-driven development. We, as a mass of people, have now decided to use that term for it in this bounded context, of these frameworks that you described.

Laura: I think a lot of times when I discuss spec-driven development with developers and also with engineering leaders, they're often also describing greenfield projects. That's a very different flavor of spec-driven development when you don't have an existing codebase to contribute to versus spec-driven development for a brownfield project. I don't love that word, "brownfield," but of existing services and systems where, to your point, the technical specification is really critical because there's existing architecture that needs to be considered in your spec and in the development of whatever feature is being attached to or changed within that system.

There's a lot of different styles which would all really fall under spec-driven development because I think SDD, spec-driven development, is more describing the behavior of having a workflow and then an artifact with specifications, unless something that we could throw a linter at and say, "Yes, that's spec-driven development," or, "No, that's not, that doesn't pass the linter." I don't know if we'll ever get to that point.

We're describing similar, if we think about what we have now, test-driven development, behavior-driven development. All of those things are describing patterns that developers and teams use in order to develop in a very certain and specific way, but it's still a little bit fuzzy around the edges. We're letting people self-identify into spec-driven development right now, and that just leads to a lot of drift and a lot of fuzziness in the name.

Birgitta: I think the key here really is, for me, not a fuzzy spec. It's the workflow part. It's that these tools that call themselves SDD tools, they walk you through a workflow. As you already just said, and I totally agree with that, there is not one workflow for everything that we do. Brownfield, greenfield is one example. Is it a bug or is it a new feature? Is it a small feature? Is it a big feature?

As developers as well, we don't work the same way all the time. What I see in some organizations now is they see these frameworks, and they ask us as consultants, "How do we scale this?" One of the things in their head is we just have to figure out one of these tools or come up with our own workflow, and then every developer will use it, and then we're good, and then everybody has to use this. Again, it depends a little bit on the situation.

In terms of the workflows, also when you look across the space at all the different tools, they always have a very similar flow, and then just the details of the implementation are different. How well they support different types of feature sizes, feature types, and so on is different, but it's always some form of discover and plan, designer solution, implement. This is very simplified. Some of them have six or seven steps. Some of them just have three steps. Usually it's optional for you as a developer which one you choose. Ultimately, I think it's about the workflows. That's much more at the core of it than this spec thing.

Laura: I think this is a nice time just to pause and hold that thought for everyone about not getting too hung up on the specific tool or on implementation details but more focusing on the workflow and the process of spec-driven development and having that be the goal of going through the process of discover and plan, implement, evaluate, those kinds of workflows, versus just thinking, "Oh, if I just start to use this tool that I know does spec-driven development, then all of a sudden I'm going to be able to use it."

It's not as simple as that. It's a behavior change and it's a process change, so we can't ignore the human aspect or the team aspect of this as well, where a tool isn't going to solve necessarily all of the problems, even if a tool can really help support teams get better at their planning process. Again, going back to what we talked about before; use AI to plan and to write the specs. These aren't something that developers are just authoring by hand or even business stakeholders are authoring by hand. It's all happening in the same development ecosystem.

Birgitta: That's also one of the questions I had in my write-up from October, and a question that I still have, and I think we still, as a profession, haven't figured out, which is, who is the target audience for this, or who is the target user? They seem to be targeted as developers, mostly, right now, because they're usually built into the coding agents in the form of skills and stuff like that.

Even though I do know lots of stories at this point of also product managers using Claude Code and losing their fear of using a terminal for that and all of that, it's still very much catered to developers. I hear a lot of stories of developers then doing this discovery phase of the workflow or figuring out the details of the story or the feature and then going right into implementation where I'm still wondering-- it's not quite explicit with the authors of these workflows as well.

They could be saying, "This is the future. Developers will also be the product managers or developers will also figure out the functional details of the story," or they could explicitly say, "The goal here is for a requirements analyst to use a more old-fashioned word and a developer to pair on these first phases, and then the developers continues." It's somehow not quite clear. I mostly see people using these by themselves as developers, which I just think is going to be a problem at some point in terms of the alignment.

Laura: Could not agree more. Could not agree with you more. I think one thing that I've been talking about, it now feels like forever, but it's only been 18 months. It's hard. I sometimes think Claude Code wasn't even GA at this time last year. It feels like this has always just been the world. I think you and I work in this world a lot. One of the things that I've been sharing with engineering leaders for the last three years is that if we want organizational lift, so increased productivity from your product development teams, essentially, we're looking to actually influence revenue.

We're trying to build better stuff for our customers and end users. We're not going to get that just from engineering alone. To your point about-- we've got spectrum and development workflows oftentimes really built into the IDE where developers are spending their time. Well, it's not a job that only developers can do.

Developers can flex into what a lot of companies are now calling product engineers or even I've heard the term AI-native engineers, multidisciplinary engineers, Renaissance engineers. Renaissance developers is another one. They can flex into that, but there are all these people on the business that have incredible expertise in figuring out exactly people that are field-facing product managers. They have the knowledge and expertise about what needs to be built and scoping that down. It's very important to get those people into the venue where SDD is happening, which means that they also need to be using the same tools that developers are using.

We see this start to happen. One of the last things that I did before I left DX was a impact report looking at AI trends. Justin Reock, who's the deputy CTO, has picked that workstream up and published the second version of it to give updated data now a quarter later. One of the things that we started to see was the proportion of product managers and designers using tools like Claude Code or Kiro or Codex was just increasing. It has, I think, steadily increased. Also, the number of engineering managers who use AI tools like agentic IDEs and then also looking at their PR count is an interesting indication of people are just getting a little bit closer to the code.

In order for spectrum and development, I think, to have the organizational impact that it can have, we really need multidisciplinary teams sitting at the table and in the same workspace working together. I don't think that really any of the organizational problems that we're trying to solve with agentic AI can be solved by engineers alone. We can build a lot of tools, but it's not a single-threaded solution.

Birgitta: Part of it is a tooling question, of course. There's still so much potential of how we can evolve these tools. I know there's a project at GitHub Next right now. I forgot the name, unfortunately, where they're also trying to create a collaboration thing where all the artifacts and all the conversations are in one place about a feature to improve that collaboration. Maybe making the interface more intuitive for somebody who usually doesn't deal with the code.

Of course, it is super powerful if a person who lives and breathes the product and the requirements and knows all the stakeholders and knows all of that space, if they can use a tool that also knows the code base without them having to understand what the code does. I was using one of these workflow tools the other day, and I was going through a discovery phase with it. It was actually making really good suggestions or pointing out gaps in my rough input that I had given it that were based on it reading the code base. That's actually super powerful that these people now don't have to go to a developer all the time and ask them, like, "How do we do this again? What is it really like in the code?"

Part of this is a tooling question, and there's still so much potential, I think. The other one is, like you said, organizationally. I still think software delivery is still a team sport and will still stay a team sport. Just having one silo where we create more and more code throughput and then have another silo where we create more and more requirements by different people, that won't work-

Laura: Doesn't help. [Chuckles]

Birgitta: -just in terms of flow and theory of constraints, all of that type of stuff, but then also deciding that developers will just do it all, that's also not a solution. There's this thing where everybody seems to think that they will be able to do it all, and the other people will be out of a job, and not the other way around. Maybe product managers who can now actually access the code, maybe they will come out on top. It's not a zero-sum game. That's, I guess, what I'm trying to say.

Laura: I think that's a great way to think about it, is that software development is still a team sport. Now we really have tried to solve this alignment problem for a long time. I remember posting something on LinkedIn probably over a year ago where I said, "You know what? The thing I find most interesting about," we were still calling it AI-assisted development, I think at that point, now we can call it agentic development, is that it's actually forcing teams to really look at the requirements and the intended outcome for the user before starting to build something.

We've really tried to do that in software engineering for a really long time. We've got tons of tools out there to try to document user requirements, user stories. We've got all these different methodologies and workflows and practices to take a big requirement and break it down into small things and make it digestible. I've seen all sorts of stuff, as I'm sure you have. Everyone who's listening out there, I'm sure you've seen a wide variety of good practices and bad practices when it comes to requirements, completeness, and how things are broken down in your ticketing system.

I look at spec-driven development and I think, "Oh, this is us trying to solve the alignment problem still again," but maybe it's going to stick this time. Maybe these workflows and practices, because we are actually keeping the thread the same, we're keeping a thread between the spec and the implementation. I should say that I hope that's still true because, as you said, right now, we've got teams using AI to come up with the spec and then going into implementation, and there's not a put-down or a handoff of that work.

To your point, what you just said about what will happen if spec-driven development morphs into something where it's just a team over here writing a bunch of specs and then a team over here who's implementing a bunch of specs. I think that doesn't actually solve the alignment process, and then we lose what spec-driven development has enabled us-- why it's enabled us to move faster is because it is start to finish, and we have one loop, and we're not just creating a backlog of specs and then a backlog of implementation.

I am worried that that practice is just, it's too tempting to do that because it's really close to how a lot of the teams work right now. I would say, going back to that very definition of spec-driven development, I would say that if you're doing that, that is not spec-driven development. Maybe through this conversation, I've identified one more of my qualifiers for how I would define spec-driven development versus not is that it has to stay in the same loop and there's no handover or handoff or backlog of specs. A spec should never end up in a backlog.

Birgitta: Maybe we just need different words at some point. We just published an episode on harness engineering that I actually also wrote up, tried to come up with definitions. I feel like, "Oh, we need three more words at least, and I hope that we'll develop some of those." In terms of the handoffs, I think there seem to be two things happening at the same time right now. One is all that's old is new again in a positive sense.

As somebody who's worked with extreme programming practices for a long time and worked in environments where it was really agile by principle and not agile as a methodology, I see some of these things and I go like, "Interesting." For example, everybody says now, "Oh, it's the--" Product engineer is now a trendy term, and it means the developer has to care about the product. I was like, "We used to just call that an agile developer. That was the whole point." That's in the sense of what's old is new again.

It's interesting to see some people finally embrace some of these things because there's additional incentives. The systems that they were in before, it wasn't worth doing some of these things because of how things around them were set up. Then at the same time, there's the negative side of what's old might be new again. I assume you're also of a similar generation as me, so you have worked in some waterfall environments before.

I think it's not even worth arguing with waterfall these days because the vast majority of developers these days haven't even worked in what-- they don't even know what that means so they haven't experienced the pain that led to some of the things. Because a lot of stuff in waterfall feels very intuitive, it's a lot about control. If only we just think really hard about the requirements first, and then everything will be good at the end.

A lot of the stuff that came with agile is counterintuitive. It goes counter our need for certainty, our need for control. I think it's very easy now with these things to fall back into that and actually sit there for two days for one feature and just work with the agent to get the spec just right so that then in one perfect, beautiful go, it can create the perfect code. It's also then on people who have experienced that to suss out what are the things here that we shouldn't fall back into, but what are also new opportunities where circumstances have actually changed and we can look at how we can leverage AI to do things even differently than we were doing six, seven years ago.

Laura: What's old is new again. I said the physics of great software haven't changed, which is that it has to be software that's reliable, completed quickly with high quality that solves a customer problem. That hasn't changed. Also, things like having short feedback loops being very beneficial to both developers and the business, that hasn't changed either.

I think that it is really tempting with spec-driven development to get back into that, like, "Okay, now I'm in planning and I have to plan every little thing," and looking at the process and thinking like, "Oh, how do I iterate on the spec? Is that allowed?" That's a real question that I've gotten. How much planning is enough planning? How much planning is too much planning for a spec?

I think this is where we have to learn from the past and understand that we don't want to go back to full waterfall where we're just lke, "Because it's so easy, now we can just generate arbitrarily large change sets at the drop of a hat," assuming you've got enough tokens. It's still not a good practice to do that. Even if we can do it and we can do it much easier, it's still not a good practice to do that. It's still a good practice to start small, to iterate.

A lot of those agile principles are still true. Then it's also true that bigger changes carry more risk. Even with the additional quality checks and monitoring and observability that we can do with agents and predictions and all these things, smaller change sets carry less risk. The fewer bits that you move back and forth, the better. We have to be really careful.

I think that's one thing that I've seen a lot of developers and engineering leaders struggle with spec-driven development, is just trying to get the balance right between how much planning is the right amount without going over, but also not going under where we're just putting something into prod where no one really understands how it's working or it's not well-tested and those kinds of things.

Birgitta: Somebody reminded me last week when I was talking about this as well, like, "How can we still have short feedback loops?" and how they were saying, "It's all about learning. How can we learn new information? How can we gather more data as soon as possible?" Ultimately, that's also about reducing waste. If you build a spec in the sense of my, I don'tknow, 25 markdown files that do the planning, I have all of that.

Then finally, we do the implementation and we just need a two-second look at the website or something, and we see, "Oh, I hadn't thought about that." That's why we had these smaller iterations previously. I agree with you. It's something that we still struggle with with these frameworks. I think some of them do it better than others.

We just talked a bit about the past, looking at some of the more extreme futures that people are painting in the context of spec-driven development. In my write-up, I called it "spec a source." This idea that in the future, will we have specs, whatever a spec is in the future, exactly, some kind of specs where we edit the spec when we want to change something and we never even touch the code anymore, but the spec becomes the source? What is your view on this vision?

Laura: I remember, so Birgitta, we were both at the Future of Software Development Summit back in February. Some people might have a party to celebrate the 25 years since the Agile Manifesto. We all thought it would probably be a better idea to just go in a couple of rooms and think really hard about heart problems and actually come out with close to no answers but a lot more questions. It was a really great event.

We had one session about spec-driven development and other what's the artifact, and I raised my hand and said something to the extent of, "When we're thinking about the future and thinking about what we're committing, it might not be source code. It might be the spec; it might be context. What is going to be that permanent artifact where we can rewind time and go back to that point in time?"

Someone in that session had a comical, funny reaction where that person raised their hands and said, "Oh my goodness, but source code, it is the source of truth," but that led into a conversation of like, "What if it doesn't have to be anymore? What if we can always get to working software from a spec and actually it doesn't matter how it works to a certain point?" I think that framing is something I think about a lot when I think about what should be committed, how should specs evolve alongside the code that they're responsible for, that they've informed? There's quite a few different techniques to do it.

Birgitta, you wrote about this in your memo. We've got the spec that evolves next to the source code. We've got the spec that is frozen moment in time, and then we have different artifacts that inform the changes. Maybe it would actually be helpful if you wanted to give a quick breakdown of the different ways that you've seen teams operate with spec-driven development, because I'd love to talk to you about then what the future might look like in terms of are we committing source code or not?

Birgitta: Again, this goes back to me thinking, oh, we need more terminology. I just came up with three new terms at the time. The first one, spec first. That's what I see most people do at the moment, I think. It's like a mix. You create the description of the feature that you're currently working on, and then you throw most of it out again. Some people keep it in the repository as history for the agent, but it's kind of like, like you said, frozen in time, and it's archived or deleted.

Then the second level is spec anchored, where maybe you have an area of the feature in your codebase that you describe, and then every time you work on a change of that feature, you go again through the spec and have then the agent derive the changes from the spec. You try to keep the spec and the code consistent with each other, which is a challenge in itself. It might be a little bit easier with AI, but it's still like when you have lots of artifacts lying around, there might be a lot of overhead.

Then that last one is the spec outsource that I described before. This vision of just editing something other than code. The thing is, again, we don't know what that means, spec. The question would be, if we think about what would that spec look like, that it's this idea of a raised abstraction level, I guess. A new raised abstraction level. When you think about what would we want that spec to look like, then you have to think about what do we want to achieve with this. Do we want more people to be able to maintain software? Do we want fewer people to be able to make software?

More people in the citizen developer sense, like different skill profiles, and then fewer people, it's just much more effective. You just change this thing and it magically happens because people see creating the code and all of that as a tedious thing that you want to outsource. That's one of the things because then when you think that through and you're like, "What would that form of spec have to look like?"

I actually, at the beginning of my career, a long time ago, I worked for a while on two projects even for quite a while, or three, doing model-driven development. This idea that you create some kind of model of your functionality of your software, either we started out with a UML stereotype, like UML-based language, and then later went to a textual, a DSL language, actually, to describe our screens, for example. Like, "Here are the different fields that we have. Here's a button. When you click that button, the following thing happens."

I went through the experience of working on that DSL and the code generators for it, and just constantly we had to expand this language. It was like a formal language, so it really had to be parsable, so it really had to describe everything. With language models, of course, we have a lot more flexibility about how we describe things. I just went through that experience realizing how many things there are to consider, like which fields are editable based on who's logged in, which fields are not. There was constantly these things we had to add to it.

I think everybody who's used these tools has had the experience that you write something like, "This is the functionality I want," and you forget a detail, like a default value, a what is the format of this customer number? Every time you generate it, AI makes a different assumption about the format of the customer number and the regex you need to validate it. Not just like my anecdotal experience just now from model-driven development. We know historically that we are not good at writing down in a lot of detail what we want. The way that we write down in detail what we want is the code right now.

The question is, chasing this spec that we can edit alongside code, will we get to the point where we're like, "Oh, now it's just code," or, "Now it's just tests, executable specifications." That's my hang-up that I have with this, maybe influenced by this history as well. Ultimately, what spec can we get to that actually gives us meaningful added value on top of writing the code?

Laura: I do agree with a lot of what you said. When I was at DX, and you can find this in some of their public research, documentation is consistently, even now, the top pain point for developers, lack of great documentation. Spec-driven development, we ask the question, does this solve the alignment problem between the business and engineering? Maybe it can help solve some of it.

One of the other questions I think about is, does this solve documentation? What we're proposing is this documentation that evolves at the same time as the code evolves, and they're always in sync because they have to be in sync? I think about everything old is new again, but everything old is new again. We've struggled with documentation for decades. It's a huge problem.

What I think that spec-driven development does is it changes the incentive structure. In the past, developers writing really good documentation didn't benefit them immediately. It benefited maybe them in the future when they had to come back to it, or it benefits some ambiguous other developer that's onboarding onto their team. It's not that we're not nice people, and we don't want to help those people, but there's no immediate gratification.

What spec-driven development does is it changes the gratification to almost immediate where if your spec gets out of sync with your code, then anything you try to build on top of it is going to be wrong and requires more rework. The developers and systems that developers build-- because I also don't imagine a future where if I say, "Hey, this bug exists, go fix it," and an agent fixes it, that I would say, "As part of fixing it, go update the spec," as well. It's not that I'm going in there and updating it.

We've created now a much more enticing incentive for teams to keep their code self-documented through the spec and to keep the spec up-to-date. I think it's that behavior change that I think it's a good thing, and I think that helps these spec-driven development workflows take root.

One question I have a lot about what we commit as the artifact is source code changing does commit. We can see change, but it doesn't really capture intent. I think that the intent is captured really well in the spec. Maybe now we just have a centralized place for that intent to be captured, which is in the spec. Whereas before it was in an email, in a Slack message, in a Jira ticket, in Linear, in whatever. Now we just have one central place for it that's easy to search. I think that's overall a good thing.

Time will tell because if it's not benefiting developers and they're feeling stress or pressure to deliver more quickly and don't have time to build systems around keeping those things in sync, then they also lose incentive to keep doing it. I think these next 6 to 12 months are going to be really interesting with how teams are evolving alongside spec-driven development evolving as well.

Birgitta: The documentation connection is interesting to me because what you just said about what if the spec is just the place where we have the intent in one place. That sounds like what we have been telling ourselves about documentation since the age of time. If only you put it in the right place in Confluence, and then it's only in one place. We know that never happens. There's always duplication. I'm always about with wikis and all of that.

Of course, you want to try and keep a little bit of structure, but then you also have to embrace the chaos, and you need a good search function and all of that. What AI gives us now is also that the persistent documentation is not as important anymore because we can get on-the-fly documentation. I can ask it like, "Look this up in the codebase. What's happening there?" or create a sequence diagram for me, which I would never persist anywhere because they get outdated too quickly so it's not worth the effort. Now I can actually get a sequence diagram in the moment when I want that type of visualization.

There's these tools out there that create a knowledge graph of not only your codebases, but your wiki, some of your Slack conversations, all of your tickets, and so on. The promise of some of them is that that actually does help you discover the intent based on all the connections in the knowledge graph between this piece of the code and everything else. There's some of this on-the-fly thing.

Then the other thing with documentation is, yes, it's now actually a lot easier to keep track of a lot of decision records, for example. Another one of those things that finally more people are doing. There's more decision records. The question is also, yes, do we just do a check, check, check? We now have decision record files in the repo. We now have these things documented, those things documented.

Yes, probably it's a good thing because it helps the agents. That's why we're doing it. That's a new incentive to make it easier for us to use the agents and get better results. Does it really help us is the question. I usually get overwhelmed by all of these files that these workflow tools generate. Then you actually, through the process, you go and you review these markdown files, which usually I would be reviewing the code maybe, but now I'm reviewing these markdown files, and they're very long.

You hear everybody say, "Oh, yes, you have to read what it says because if early in the workflow process, you miss a wrong assumption or something like that, it will go all the way through." I'm like, "Are you really, really reading all of these markdown files that get generated? I just can't believe it."

There's this experience thing as well, this finding the balance between having a lot of stuff that the agent can actually use and that we also have documentation about what it decided in the past and almost this memory for the future agent. How do you actually make it human-consumable as well? Is that the new review experience? I don't know. It doesn't really excite me that much or it doesn't make me that confident either.

Laura: One of the things that we talked about heavily at the Future of Software retreat was, is this stuff for humans at all, and should we be fine with the fact that we're creating a lot of artifacts that a human is actually never going to interact with? Are they still valuable? How do we know that they're bringing value and not just creating more garbage and more stuff to maintain?

I think that's the concern that I have is that maybe we solve the documentation problem and we solve this problem of centralizing requirements, intent, and user outcomes in one place, but the maintenance problem of keeping it all up-to-date and all pointed in the right places is still a really hard thing. That's a place that I have seen some examples of teams that are doing it well, but not so many. It's not been productized or commoditized quite yet.

I think that will be an area of rapid innovation and research and new thinking as teams adopt a spec-driven development and then have to build out all the peripheral workflows and systems and products that are going to support that workflow. We'll see. I think it's going to be, like I said before, a really interesting 6 to 12 months with these teams that are really going hard with spec-driven development and finding a way for it to work for them.

Birgitta: That's good wrap-up question for both of us. The term "spec-driven development" is about eight months old now. Where do you think this will be in eight months, Laura? [Laughs]

Laura: It's so hard to predict because I see such a wide range of organizations in their adoption journey. I see some organizations that have small teams that are multidisciplinary, that are using spec-driven development with, let's say, a product manager, a designer, and a couple engineers, and then shipping that stuff to production environments, user-facing environments, and doing it safely, reliably, easy to maintain, all those things.

I also see organizations who are still struggling to get users to use code complete in an IDE. We've just got such a wide spectrum. I think for spec-driven development, first and foremost, I think that this is a technique for professional software teams and for teams who are trying to produce software. I think that's a really important distinction. This isn't a technique that I'm going to use for my-- well, maybe actually, it is. It's not a personal prototype. I'm probably not going to use spec-driven development. I'll probably vibe code that. I'm just going to give a prompt with natural language and see what happens. That's not what spec-driven development is.

I think as more teams mature and start using this professionally, we're going to see the gaps of what is the answer? Should specs evolve next to the code? Should they be throwaway? I've seen a lot of interesting things like modernization projects where we can actually generate a spec just based on observed behavior of the software and then generate a spec and then generate new technology. I think there's going to be a lot of different use cases aside from just teams using spec-driven development to ship software to their end users.

I'm definitely excited. It's a workflow that I've seen have an incredible positive impact. I think that the on-ramp is challenging. I hope that in the next eight months, we'll see easier ways for organizations to give their engineers, their software development teams, their product managers, their designers, their developers, the skills that they need, and the time and the space to start practicing it if they want to. That's what I hope will happen. What about you?

Birgitta: For me, it's like one — let's get maybe a negative prediction out of the way for us! — a backlash against markdown files. Maybe it's already happening. Maybe fewer markdown files, or maybe it's more in this way of just acknowledging, looking ourselves into the eyes, as we say in German, [laughs] and say, "Look, we are not reading these markdown files. Let's just be honest about it. They are useful for the agent. How are we going to deal with that?"

I'm also interested to see how all of these markdown files and also these new things that are happening with keeping agent traces with commits and stuff like that, if it will lead to an overload of agents and lots of inconsistencies and lots of weird behavior because they're picking up the wrong context from somewhere because there's just too much. That is maybe the concern I have.

In terms of the more positive thing, it would be what we talked about before about how are we going to bridge the gap between people on a team to have all of these things that are in these workflows right now but actually make it a lot easier for everybody to work on that and have different projections on what's happening, and, like I said, make it much easier for product managers, requirements analysts to actually have tools that have access to the code so that they have additional information. How can we actually use this to get people to talk to each other still or keep them talking to each other and not just each of them in their little cubicle talk to their agent? That would be an evolution that I would like to see in the space.

Laura: I think over the next eight months, this idea of the shared organizational intelligence layer, the shared context layer, org-wide, is going to be a huge area with a lot of development and innovation and a lot of different solutions coming out because software development is a team sport, but if we have a Team A that's doing something really well on part of their service and Team B over here also using spec-driven development doing things, how can we better facilitate sharing of workflow skills, things that are going to help them both benefit? I think that's one area where I'm seeing a lot of cool progress. I'm interested to see what that will bring as well.

Birgitta: Maybe then in eight months, we have to talk again, Laura. [Laughs]

Laura: Yes. We should schedule it now because we have a history of wanting to talk on a podcast and then life gets in the way. Yes, eight months, we'll come back and see if-

Birgitta: Exactly. There's so much going on.

Laura: -any of our predictions were accurate or where we were wrong and where we were right.

Birgitta: Thank you so much, Laura, for joining me for this. This was really good to reflect back on where we are and where this is going. Thank you all for listening and see you on another episode of the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast.