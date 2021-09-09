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Delivering innovation at scale

Delivering innovation at scale

Technology podcasts Back
Podcast host Rebecca Parsons and Mike Mason | Podcast guest Jez Humble and Barry O'Reilly
September 09, 2021 | 38 min 40 sec
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Brief summary

Lean Enterprise was a landmark book, exploring how large enterprise could learn from start-ups and deliver innovation at scale — how they could respond to changing market conditions, customer needs, and emerging technologies when building software-based products. Thoughtworks Technology Podcast catches up with two of the book’s authors to hear about its genesis, its impact and why there’s not likely to be a second edition.

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