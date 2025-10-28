Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Thoughtworks | WIRED 

The Agentic AI advantage: Fact, fiction and the future

Scaling AI Back

Disclaimer: AI-generated summaries may contain errors, omissions, or misinterpretations. For the full context please read the content below.

AI agents can transform your enterprise or derail it.  The difference is strategy.

 

They promise efficiency, speed and entirely new ways of working. The problem? Most enterprises lack a clear view of what’s working, what’s failing, and what’s still out of reach.


This report, created with WIRED, gives you that clarity: where AI agents are producing ROI today, why some initiatives collapse, and what to expect next.

What you'll learn

The state of

play

 

Discover why 93% of IT leaders plan to deploy AI agents by 2026 and how early deployments are delivering measurable ROI with task-specific human-supervised systems.

 

The proven impact

 

See how pioneers like Bayer and Siemens are achieving real-world ROI, with some early deployments showing up to 30% faster resolution times.

The risks and roadblocks

 

Learn why 40% of agentic AI projects are expected to be canceled by 2027 due to reliability, governance and security issues, and how to mitigate these risks.

The playbook for adoption

 

Unpack a five-step roadmap from Thoughtworks experts for scaling AI agents with confidence, from data prep and security to staff training and organizational buy-in.

 

The future reimagined

 

Explore what’s next for agentic AI, including rapid advances in capability, emerging standards and how "superagents" could soon reshape business models.

Meet the minds behind the report

Headshot of Rachel Laycock

Rachel Laycock

Chief Technology Officer, Thoughtworks
Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
Headshot of Gene Reznik

Gene Reznik

Chief Strategy Officer, Thoughtworks
Headshot of Erin Kraemer

Erin Kraemer

Senior Principal Technical Product Manager for Agentic AI, AWS
Headshot of Pascal Bornet

Pascal Bornet

Automation expert, author of Agentic Artificial Intelligence (Irreplaceable Publishing, 2025)
Headshot of Danilo Sato

Danilo Sato

Global VP of AI, Thoughtworks
Agentic AI is transforming everything. The question is: lead or follow?

Inside agentic AI: Unfolding the conversation

Architecting agentic AI

Rachel discusses the architectural and cultural groundwork every enterprise needs to build before scaling AI agents, from secure data foundations to human-in-the-loop design.

From copilots to colleagues

Shayan examines the trust, reliability, and ethics challenges that define agentic AI, and what it means when intelligent systems stop assisting and start collaborating.

Competing in the agentic economy

Gene unpacks the strategic implications of agentic AI, revealing how businesses can turn disruption into competitive advantage and prepare for a fundamentally new digital operating model.

Turning AI into action

Danilo explores how enterprises are moving from experimental LLM workflows to scalable, autonomous agents, and what it takes to make AI reliable, governed, and truly useful in production.

FAQs

  • AI agents are software systems that can plan, decide and act on tasks, not just answer questions. In enterprises, they’re being used for customer service, workflow automation, research and even code development.

  • Because adoption is accelerating. 93% of IT leaders plan to use AI agents by 2026. Early movers already see ROI in speed, efficiency and decision-making, while late adopters risk falling behind.

  • Without guardrails, AI agents can fail in costly ways. Common risks include reliability gaps, hallucinated outputs, governance failures and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Gartner predicts that up to 40% of agentic AI projects may be canceled by 2027 due to unclear value or poor controls.

  • Start with focused, measurable use cases such as improving resolution times in customer service, accelerating research or streamlining code delivery. Pair modern platforms with strong governance and human oversight to scale responsibly.

  • Agents are rapidly evolving toward greater autonomy and collaboration. In the near future, they could optimize entire value chains, orchestrate multi-agent systems, and reshape business models. Organizations that prepare now will be best positioned to capture that advantage.

Recommended insights

Let’s explore how you can scale AI faster

