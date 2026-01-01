Today, the enterprises that lead are those that can transform data into decisive action — fast, responsibly and at scale. That’s where Thoughtworks and Databricks come together.
As a leader in data mesh, Thoughtworks brings deep experience in building trusted, secure data products to unlock the potential of enterprise data. And by harnessing the power of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, we help enterprises rapidly deliver data, analytics and AI solutions to accelerate the returns on their investments.
Whatever your goals are, we can help you achieve them. With over 234 Databricks-certified Thoughtworkers globally, we’re well equipped to support your journey.
|234+
|certified professionals
|2025
|Databricks partner of the year in Latin America for transforming communications, media and entertainment
|2024
|Databricks partner of the year for Innovation in ANZ
|Select
|tier partner
See what we’ve built with Databricks
Build trustworthy data products in days, not months
An AI-powered workbench for the agentic enterprise
AI is only as smart as the data it can trust. Yet getting enterprise data ready for agents — clean, well-defined, governed, and discoverable — still takes most teams months of painstaking work.The Thoughtworks Data Product Workbench changes that. It is a connected set of AI accelerators that compresses the data product lifecycle from months to as little as a single week. Built natively for Databricks and Unity Catalog, the workbench produces self-describing data products that serve both human analysts and autonomous AI agents — out of the box.
60–80%
Faster delivery from idea to deployable data product
Native
Built for Databricks, Unity Catalog, and the medallion architecture
Dual purpose
One product, ready for both human analysts and AI agents
Six accelerators, one connected workflow
Each accelerator tackles a time-consuming step in the data product lifecycle — from untangling legacy ETL to keeping production costs in check. Used together, they turn months of plumbing into a single working week.
Legacy ETL migration
Don't just lift-and-shift your old ETL onto a new platform — that's how technical debt becomes someone else's problem. We parse Informatica (and friends), spot the redundant logic, and only then generate clean PySpark for Databricks.
AI-assisted product spec
Specs and contracts usually take weeks of meetings. Our AI engine works backwards from the use case, asks the right questions of your domain experts, and co-designs a machine-readable spec with you.
One-click Databricks deploy
Once a spec exists, the rest should be plumbing. Our agents generate medallion-architecture code, tests, and quality checks, then register the product in Unity Catalog — permissions and output ports included.
Databricks reference architecture
A field-tested blueprint that maps every layer of a data product mesh to the right Databricks components — Unity Catalog, Delta Live Tables, Lakeflow, Asset Bundles. No more whiteboard guesswork.
AI-assisted data harvesting
When the data you need is locked inside thousands of PDFs (think pharma PK reports), our AI extracts it, an SME validates it, and you get clean structured data — without burning a quarter of someone's life on transcription.
Observability dashboard
Success has a cost. A Databricks-native dashboard reads your system tables and gives you one clear view of performance, spend, and failures — before the bill arrives.
Recommended reading
Recent news and awards
Thoughtworks has achieved the Databricks Partner of the Year in Latin America for Transforming Communications, Media and Entertainment. (CME). This distinction highlights Thoughtworks’ expertise in empowering CME organizations to harness the full potential of their data through a data-as-a-product approach.
This accolade reflects our exceptional expertise in data and AI technologies, and our standing as a preferred partner for organizations seeking to leverage advanced Data and AI solutions to accelerate their path to value.