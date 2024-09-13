Drive measurable AI success: Make the transition from concept to reality

Three pillars for AI success



Our framework focuses on three key dimensions to build your organization’s AI readiness.

1. Core technical capabilities: The core technologies and infrastructure, including AI-powered products, platforms and the data that underpin them.

2. Governing practices and structures: Operational changes that allow teams to focus on high-value initiatives and responsibly use AI.

3. Organizational and cultural characteristics: Behaviors that accelerate the value of AI-enabled work, including lean processes, human-centered experiences and more.