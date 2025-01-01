Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Diversity. Equity. Inclusion.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are woven into the fabric of our organization

 

We recognize that diversity fuels innovation, strengthens collaboration and drives meaningful impact within our community. Inclusion is not simply a one-time initiative but has been an integral part of our business since 2010. By embedding inclusion into all that we do, we strive to create an environment where all Thoughtworkers, around the globe, feel they belong, grow and thrive.

Collage of four images of Thoughtworkers laughing. Some are holding signs which mention our values: Foster a vibrant community, pursuit of excellense, amplify positive social change
We are committed to fostering a workplace that is free from discrimination and intolerance and provides the resources and support necessary for everyone to reach their full potential, at every stage of their journey. Through mutual respect and feeling valued, our teams can perform at their best, delivering meaningful results for our clients and their customers.
 
Together, as a diverse community, we are extraordinary.
Image of 8 Thoughtworkers together smiling for a selfie.
Our people

Gender diversity is key to building a tech industry that truly reflects society. Beyond numbers, our commitment focuses on creating an environment where everyone feels valued, has access to opportunity, and can thrive.

Our approach

Profile picture of Joanna Parke, a white woman with freckles and long hair
“We know that technology needs to be imagined and delivered by teams of people that reflect the society they serve. And we will continue to strive for genuine balance both at Thoughtworks and across the industry. Diverse teams foster innovation, resilience and responsible technology solutions, and are best positioned to address the most significant challenges facing our clients, our industry and society as a whole.”

 

Joanna Parke

Chief Talent and Operating Officer

 

Abstract illustrations from the Global Impact Report
Our purpose in action

Our commitment to social impact is evident in our daily work and partnerships with not-for-profits and social movements. We invite you to explore our Global impact report, where we showcase the tangible ways our initiatives across DEI, sustainability and social change are making a difference.

Communities and initiatives

Two Thoughtworkers looking at a machine in an office.

People with disabilities and neurodiverse

 

Our disability inclusion and neurodiverse community plays a vital role in creating an understanding of disability and accessibility at Thoughtworks. This empowers our teams to develop technology that is inclusive and accessible to people with disabilities. Additionally, they collaborate to enhance Thoughtworks' overall operations and champion a more inclusive tech industry.

Image of Thoughtworkers gathered in an office for an LGBTQIAPN+ community meeting.

LGBTQIAPN+

 

We are proud to foster an inclusive environment for all employees, including our LGBTQIAPN+ community. Our regional Employee Resource Groups play a crucial role in this effort, collaborating globally to advise the business on policies and situations that affect our LGBTQIAPN+ Thoughtworkers. 

Image of a Thoughtworker smiling at the camera while holding a MacBook.

Gender

 

Everyone, from our business leaders and tech experts to our newest employees, works in support of gender equity in tech. A range of networks and groups foster connection, build role models, support individual goals, and actively work to dismantle systemic barriers to progress for Women or Gender Diverse folks (W/GD).

Thoughtworker with their child holding a cup and looking at the computer.

Mental health

 

We foster a global network of support groups, uniting hundreds of Thoughtworkers through shared experiences and care. Our Workplace Experience team offers many activities, alongside personal support from benefits providers. Mental health conversations are part of our culture, with leaders and teams prioritizing wellbeing.

Thoughtworkers gathered in an office while posing for a photo.

Race and ethnicity 

 

Our race and ethnicity groups focus on uplifting marginalized voices, fostering community and driving conversations around cultural sensitivity and anti-racism. These spaces provide support, inspire dialogue and work toward equity by addressing racial biases and highlighting the experiences of underrepresented individuals across tech.

Together, we have come a long way

 

It's amazing to be recognized for our work, but we know there's always more to do. Let's keep moving forward, together.
  • Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) - Employer of Choice for Gender Equality (EOCGE)

  • Most Inclusive Organizations for Women in Tech in the IT Services - Wequity

  • 2024 Best Company for Women in India - Avtar

  • Stonewall Workplace Equality Index - Stonewall

  • Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality - Human Rights Campaign

  • Great Place to Work for Women - GPTW

Join our diverse community

