Media and publishing
Spark the extraordinary future of audience engagement.
The traditional media industry has undergone a revolution. Today’s tech-first audience now controls when, where, and how they consume content.
We empower our media and publishing clients with cutting-edge media technology solutions that remove barriers, modernize their applications, and deliver exceptional audience experiences at speed.
Discover how Thoughtworks supported ITV, one of the UK’s largest ad-funded television networks, to share data across teams more easily with data mesh.
Five year trusted partnership empowers Spotify’s Creator Marketplace
Discover how Thoughtworks partnered with industry giant Spotify to build a consistent and reliable enterprise-grade music streaming platform.
How data-driven storytelling helps you find the product ideas your audience will love
In this webinar, Tim Parmee, author of the e-book explores how a holistic approach to customer research combines high-volume data strategies with storytelling. He reveals how evolving insights can help product teams make smarter decisions, track key metrics, and create captivating experiences that keep audiences engaged.