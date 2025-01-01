Travel and transport
Spark the extraordinary reinvention of travel and transport.
We help our clients invent what’s next in travel and transport, and rapidly bring it to life with technology.
We work with some of the world’s leading airlines, major transport industry vendors, airports, and online travel giants. Together we help our clients transform their customer experience, enable innovation, drive operational efficiencies and revenue growth.
Thoughtworks recently collaborated with MIT Technology Review Insights to find out how 350 data leaders across a variety of industries are approaching their data modernization journeys – key themes include key objectives of modernization and potential benefits, developing a vision and strategy, common impediments and how to address them, and gaining organizational alignment and business buy-in.
Enhancing efficiency with data-driven optimization
Leveraging AI, we assisted Airpro in transitioning into a data-driven organization focused on bolstering employee well-being and optimizing costs. This initiative established a robust groundwork for future scalability and integration of advanced AI-powered solutions.
Thoughtworks and LATAM have worked together to transform the way we build and deliver software. Thoughtworks was a key partner in making that happen because they are not afraid to ask the tough questions.