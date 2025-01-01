Healthcare and life sciences
Spark the extraordinary innovation shaping the future.
Technology is transforming healthcare and life sciences, driving unprecedented advancements and innovation. We partner with leading organizations to integrate strategy, design and engineering to deliver innovative technology solutions that enhance patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care delivery and accelerate industry progress.
We are committed to shaping the future of health through impactful, technology-driven solutions. With deep industry expertise and pioneering technology approaches, we empower organizations to lead in digital and AI transformation, unlocking new levels of efficiency, innovation, and excellence.
See how Thoughtworks partnered with Bayer, one of the world’s largest life sciences companies, to optimize decision processes in preclinical drug development.
Who we work with
Healthcare
Payers and providers
Digital health and diagnostics
Life Sciences
Biotech and pharma
Medical devices
Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)
Our expertise
Data Mesh provides a federated approach to managing data as a product. This enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to break down silos and implement FAIR data principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) for more efficient data sharing and insights for enhanced innovation.
By leveraging Digital Platform thinking, healthcare and life sciences organizations can increase speed-to-market, optimize costs, and maximize value from data investments. This approach ensures agility during periods of growth and accelerates the development of innovative solutions.
An agile approach helps organizations adapt swiftly to market shifts while maintaining compliance with industry regulations. This leads to streamlined operations, accelerated time-to-market, and enhanced process efficiency.
Secure, cloud-based solutions optimize infrastructure while fostering innovation. AI and machine learning tools enable data-driven decisions and the creation of personalized healthcare solutions, improving both provider and patient engagement.
Data mesh
The new foundation for data-driven innovation in healthcare and life sciences
In the rapidly evolving world of healthcare and life sciences, organizations are grappling with how to harness vast amounts of data to drive innovation. Traditional data architectures can no longer keep up with the increasing complexity and scale.
Experts from Thoughtworks and AWS explore how data mesh is revolutionizing data management and empowering organizations to unlock real-time insights, improve patient outcomes, and accelerate R&D. Discover how adopting a data mesh approach can help your organization scale data-driven innovation with agility, foster collaboration across teams, and transform your data into a powerful asset for future growth.
PRINCE (Preclinical Information Center) represents a major milestone in the digitalizing of our preclinical data domain. We think that it can serve as a blueprint for a future domain-centric decentralized data landscape in R&D.
The AI research assistantRevolutionizing healthcare R&D with AI and data
Discover how leading healthcare and life sciences organizations are transforming their R&D processes. Our white paper, "The R&D Research Assistant: Your Guide to the Future of Healthcare Innovation," explores how AI, machine learning, and data analytics are accelerating research, optimizing drug development, and improving patient outcomes.
Learn actionable strategies to drive innovation within your organization.
We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our healthcare and life sciences clients.
