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AI Factory 

Take control of

your AI future

Enterprise AI Back

If tokens were free, what would you do?

 

Most enterprises are renting their reasoning indefinitely, on a meter they don't control, and outsourcing their intelligence. We help you fix that. Wherever you are on the maturity curve, from first frontier API calls to on-prem models served at scale, Thoughtworks delivers the strategy, architecture, and hands-on capability to build an AI Factory, with an AI operating model you own.

Every client is already on the journey

Stage 0

 

Rent the frontier

 

Most organizations start here, using premium AI models to accelerate experimentation and prove value. However, as adoption grows, costs can rise quickly because every workload uses the most expensive intelligence.

 

Best for: Early AI adoption and experimentation

Stage 1

 

Rent alternative intelligence

 

Leading organizations reduce AI costs by matching each workload to the right model. Routine tasks often achieve the same outcomes with lower-cost models, without sacrificing quality.

 

Best for: Scaling AI while controlling costs

Stage 2

 

Rent the hardware

 

As AI usage grows, infrastructure becomes the next opportunity for savings. Running models on dedicated GPU infrastructure lowers costs further while increasing flexibility and performance.

 

 

Best for: High-volume enterprise AI

Stage 3

 

Own the hardware

 

Organizations with AI at the core of their business gain maximum control, predictable economics and full data sovereignty by owning their AI infrastructure. The tradeoff is greater operational responsibility.

 

Best for: Mission-critical AI platforms

 

~80% of companies sit at Stage 0, while the highest ROI awaits at Stage 1 and Stage 2. 

How we help clients

Latest insights

Our trusted partners

Our strong partnerships enhance our ability to deliver AI that works for our clients.
Find out more

AI Factory experts

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer

Meet Shayan

Andy Nolan

Director of Emerging Technologies

Meet Andy

John Singleton

Global Head of Operations, Data and AI

Meet John

Alex Moore

Director, Strategic Alliances

Meet Alex

Take control of your AI future today.

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.