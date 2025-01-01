Shayan Mohanty

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Chief Data and AI Officer
As Chief Data and AI Officer at Thoughtworks, I lead our global Data and AI practice. We are shaping the company's AI vision, technical strategy and commercial direction. My focus is on helping our clients move beyond experimentation and into production-grade, outcome-driven AI solutions that create real business impact.

 

Before stepping into this role, I led our AI research group, where we work on model interpretability and control — aiming to bridge the gap between proof-of-concept and production in AI. I joined Thoughtworks through the acquisition of Watchful, the AI startup I co-founded and led as CEO. At Watchful, we built tools to automate data labeling and accelerate model development, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in AI today.

 

Earlier in my career, I led the stream processing team at Facebook, responsible for 100% of the ad metrics data infrastructure across the platform. I also served as a guest scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and have spoken on topics ranging from Machine Teaching to Automata Theory.

 

I’m passionate about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and data and about making those breakthroughs real and valuable for the clients we serve.

 

