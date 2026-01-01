If tokens were free, what would you do?
Most enterprises are renting their reasoning indefinitely, on a meter they don't control, and outsourcing their intelligence. We help you fix that. Wherever you are on the maturity curve, from first frontier API calls to on-prem models served at scale, Thoughtworks delivers the strategy, architecture, and hands-on capability to build an AI Factory, with an AI operating model you own.
|$37b
|spent on enterprise GenAI in 2025 — 22x growth in just two years. The bill arrived before the ROI.
|63%
|of enterprise organizations are already using open source models.
|96.6%
|cost reduction with open models vs. frontier models on non-frontier tasks.
Every client is already on the journey
Stage 0
Rent the frontier
Most organizations start here, using premium AI models to accelerate experimentation and prove value. However, as adoption grows, costs can rise quickly because every workload uses the most expensive intelligence.
Best for: Early AI adoption and experimentation
Stage 1
Rent alternative intelligence
Leading organizations reduce AI costs by matching each workload to the right model. Routine tasks often achieve the same outcomes with lower-cost models, without sacrificing quality.
Best for: Scaling AI while controlling costs
Stage 2
Rent the hardware
As AI usage grows, infrastructure becomes the next opportunity for savings. Running models on dedicated GPU infrastructure lowers costs further while increasing flexibility and performance.
Best for: High-volume enterprise AI
Stage 3
Own the hardware
Organizations with AI at the core of their business gain maximum control, predictable economics and full data sovereignty by owning their AI infrastructure. The tradeoff is greater operational responsibility.
Best for: Mission-critical AI platforms
~80% of companies sit at Stage 0, while the highest ROI awaits at Stage 1 and Stage 2.