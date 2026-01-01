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Chris Kramer

Managing Director, Artificial Intelligence

Chris Kramer is an AI practice leader with 15 years of hands-on experience in machine learning and data architecture, specializing in agentic systems, harness engineering and AI governance.

 

He leads Thoughtworks' Americas Applied AI/ML practice, connecting multi-agent architecture to enterprise-scale deployment. A Google Developer Expert and Insight250 honoree, he holds an M.S. in computer science (AI) from the University of Denver and was a technical editor for O'Reilly's Fundamentals of Software Engineering.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.