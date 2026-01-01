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Andy Nolan

Andy Nolan

VP of AI, Inference Technologies
Pronouns: He / Him

Driven by a passion to create positive change through technology, I joined Thoughtworks Melbourne in 2021 as Director of Emerging Technologies, specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovation. I believe emerging technologies have the power to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from climate change to social inequality. Since joining Thoughtworks, I spearheaded the launch of the Luminary Scholarship, which has funded research projects in XR and accessibility technology. I've also delivered multiple AI-powered solutions that have helped our clients spark employee creativity, reduce their carbon footprint and reimagine their ways of working. I thrive on collaborating with talented teams to push the boundaries of what's possible. Outside of work, you can find me playing live music in the vibrant Melbourne music scene.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.